Digital Outcomes/G-Cloud: An update from the Crown Commercial Service
Changes to launch dates for Digital Outcomes 6 and G-Cloud 13
As you may know, the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is updating its digital solutions, based on customer feedback, to provide an easier experience when working through the procurement process. One of the ways they are doing this is through the development of a new digital service that will provide the platform for buyers to access a number of commercial agreements, including DOS 6 and G-Cloud 13.
CCS has been user testing the new digital service for some time, and this has identified further feedback and insight that needs to be considered in more depth before it can be rolled out. They have therefore had to take the very difficult decision to delay the launch of both commercial agreements until later this year to allow an improved digital experience on a stable platform.
Any live procurements (DOS 5 and G-Cloud 12) will continue, and any new procurements can start and be seen through to award.
Once the testing has been concluded on the new digital service, CCS will communicate further to provide the dates that the new agreements (DOS 6 and G-Cloud 13) will be launched. The delay to the new agreements will be mitigated by a corresponding extension to the end of the agreement to give the same time period in which to contract.
No action is required from suppliers and further details will be issued as soon as more information is available. A more detailed set of FAQs to help answer any questions, can be found on the CCS website.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/digital-outcomes-g-cloud-an-update-from-the-crown-commercial-service.html
