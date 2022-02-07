techUK
Digital planning and citizen engagement innovation showcase
Supplier spotlight in the digital planning and citizen engagement space.
techUK in partnership with UK PropTech Association and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) held a virtual Digital Planning & Citizen Engagement Innovation Showcase on 18th January.
The event bought together over 130 delegates from across the tech industry and local government. It was a great opportunity for suppliers to showcase how their digital tools can be used to improve community engagement and broaden the range of voices represented in planning, and for local authorities to gain a better understanding of the innovation that exists by hearing first-hand relevant case studies. In the ninety-minute session we had 8 suppliers pitch how their digital tools can be used by local authorities to improve engagement and incentivise communities to positively engage in planning conversations, providing relevant case studies to bring it all to life.
Supplier spotlight
To give everyone the chance to showcase their digital innovation in this space we crowdsourced a supplier document for attendees to share more information about who they are and their solution. The supplier documents can be viewed here. If you’d like to contribute to it get in touch with Georgina Maratheftis.
The session was a great example of meaningful engagement with suppliers. You can watch the full session below which also includes DLUHC discussing their ambition in this space, including their work with local authorities to accelerate the use of digital engagement tools and inform best practice of how digital engagement can improve the planning process.
