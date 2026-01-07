Digital platforms recommended to help people manage their asthma

People with asthma could benefit from digital tools on their phones or tablets to help them better manage their condition, states our draft guidance published today.

Eight digital platforms can be used in the NHS while further evidence is collected over the next three years the draft guidance recommends. The platforms provide people with asthma the option to use apps or online tools to receive access to personalised support.

Each technology includes a digital personalised asthma action plan that guides users on what to do when symptoms change, along with tools to track symptoms and medication, receive reminders to take inhalers, and access educational content including videos on inhaler technique.

The draft guidance says these technologies work alongside regular healthcare appointments, not as replacements. They help people manage their asthma more confidently by keeping action plans accessible rather than relying on paper versions that can be lost.

Some platforms can share information with GPs or nurses to make appointments more efficient. The technologies are designed for different groups – some for adults, others for children and young people, with versions available for parents and carers.

Asthma affects around 5.4 million people in the UK – that's one in every 12 adults and one in every 11 children. When poorly controlled, it can lead to emergency hospital visits and avoidable deaths. Many people struggle with paper-based action plans, which can be easily lost or forgotten, and some find it difficult to use their inhalers correctly or remember to take their medication.

Our independent committee has rigorously assessed the evidence for these digital technologies and concluded they show real promise in helping people better manage their asthma. By recommending earlier access to these innovations while further evidence is gathered, we're driving transformational care into the hands of patients and healthcare professionals faster – while ensuring value for the NHS.

Dr Anastasia Chalkidou, HealthTech programme director at NICE

Dr Chalkidou added: "We know that people from deprived areas are three times more likely to have asthma and experience worse outcomes. Reducing health inequalities is central to our work, and these technologies could help address that by offering personalised support in a format that works for more people.

“With around 5.4 million people in the UK receiving treatment for asthma, these digital tools have real potential to empower patients to take a more active role in managing their condition and improve their quality of life."

The eight recommended digital technologies are: Asthmahub, Asthmahub for parents, AsthmaTuner, Digital Health Passport, Luscii, myAsthma, RDMP (Respiratory Disease Management Platform) and Smart Asthma.

Early evidence suggests these tools can improve asthma control scores, reduce hospital visits and help people use their medication more effectively. Users report finding the technologies easy to use and helpful for improving their confidence in managing their asthma.

The technologies can be used during a three-year evidence generation period, after which NICE will review the additional data collected and decide whether to recommend them for routine use across the NHS.

Draft guidance on digital technologies for spirometry

NICE has also published separate draft guidance on digital technologies that use algorithms to support the diagnosis of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) through spirometry testing.

Spirometry is a breathing test that measures lung function and is used to diagnose lung conditions. The draft guidance recommends that one technology – ArtiQ.Spiro – can be used in the NHS during an evidence generation period in GP surgeries and community diagnostic centres.

These digital tools use artificial intelligence or step-by-step rules to check the quality of spirometry tests, interpret the results and help guide diagnosis decisions. They could allow less experienced staff to perform and interpret spirometry tests, potentially increasing access to testing and reducing waiting times.

There is currently a significant backlog of people waiting for diagnostic testing, with an estimated 200 to 250 patients per 500,000 people awaiting assessment. By bringing spirometry testing closer to people's homes and enabling it to be done by a wider range of healthcare staff, these technologies could help reduce pressure on hospital services.

The draft guidance indicates that four other technologies – EasyOne Connect, GoSpiro, LungHealth and MIR Spiro – need more research before they can be recommended for NHS use.

Early diagnosis of asthma and COPD is important because it enables people to access appropriate treatment sooner, potentially improving their quality of life and reducing the likelihood of their condition worsening.

Both sets of draft guidance are open for consultation until 21 January 2026. NICE welcomes comments from healthcare professionals, patients and the public before final recommendations are made.