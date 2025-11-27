Digital Poverty Alliance
|Printable version
Digital Poverty Alliance: November 2025 News Letter
Digital Poverty Alliance: November 2025 News Letter.
Across the UK, conversations about Digital ID are gathering pace, bringing renewed attention to what this shift could mean for access, privacy, and participation. Our recent policy brief set out the risks clearly: a digital-only approach to identity could create a new form of invisibility for people who are offline, without a smartphone, or lacking the skills that digital verification assumes. As the debate accelerates, one principle remains constant. Any future system for proving identity must work for the people who are least visible in policy discussions but most affected by how identity is designed, verified, and understood.
That focus has shaped much of our work this month. As we approach Christmas, hundreds of laptops have reached families through our Tech4Families, Tech4YoungCarers, and Tech4Youth delivery programmes – a welcome pace at a time when rising demand makes the urgency impossible to ignore. The need continues to grow, and we will keep calling for wider support from partners and the public so that families are not left behind at a moment of year when digital access anchors learning, work, and everyday life.
We are also widening our support for the UK’s digital landline switchover, recognising how much residents rely on information that is clear, steady, and easy to share. BT’s Digital Voice team has produced accessible print material designed for real conversations – at the doorstep, in communal spaces, or with those who prefer something they can hold – and it is now available through our online request form. Paired with the DPA’s own factsheet, this gives councils, housing teams, and community organisations the dependable guidance they need to support residents through a change that is already shaping everyday discussions.
Taken together, these threads point in the same direction. Whether the issue is Digital ID, access to a laptop at home, or the landline switchover, the test of any change is simple: does it meet people where they are? That commitment will continue to guide our work across programmes, partnerships, and policy in the weeks ahead.
Elizabeth Anderson
CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance
Click here for the full news letter
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.activehosted.com/index.php?action=social&chash=d6c651ddcd97183b2e40bc464231c962.1534&s=da67df712822ab214f70e99210873d33
Latest News from
Digital Poverty Alliance
Staying connected: the digital landline switchover21/11/2025 15:35:00
Across the UK, the digital landline switchover is no longer a distant policy shift; it is beginning to shape the conversations people are having with neighbours, carers, housing teams, and community organisations.
Policy Brief: Readiness and Risk in the 2G/3G Switch-Off04/11/2025 16:10:00
The UK’s transition away from 2G and 3G networks represents progress in connectivity – but it also exposes a deep fault line in digital inclusion. As mobile providers retire older networks by 2025, millions of people who rely on 2G- and 3G-enabled phones, telecare systems, and safety devices risk being disconnected from essential communication and support.
Policy Brief: Digital ID23/10/2025 12:20:00
By 2029, proving your right to work in the UK may no longer mean showing a passport or residence permit. Under government proposals, it could require a digital ID stored on your smartphone. The aim is modernisation: faster checks, fewer barriers, less fraud. Yet for the millions still excluded from the digital world, the shift risks creating a new class of invisibility – one defined not by citizenship, but by connectivity.
Atos employees join the DPA to put devices back to work20/10/2025 12:10:00
A spare laptop is more than old kit. In the right hands it becomes a way back into everyday life – homework finished on time, job applications submitted, GP portals accessed, families kept in touch. The difference is a working device.
Digital ID: What it means for the digitally excluded06/10/2025 13:10:00
By 2029, proving your right to work in the UK may no longer mean showing a passport or residence permit.
DPA named key partner of Scotland’s Digital Inclusion Alliance25/09/2025 12:10:00
In Scotland, digital exclusion is still shaping lives in ways that often go unseen.
Tech4YoungCarers Expands to Southend-on-Sea and Milton Keynes19/09/2025 15:10:00
Young carers often carry responsibilities that shape every part of their daily lives. Alongside school or work, they manage the complex demands of caring for a family member – a commitment that can leave little time, space, or resource for their own development.
End Digital Poverty Day12/09/2025 17:15:00
Across the UK today, digital exclusion takes centre stage. The third annual End Digital Poverty Day, led by the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA), has become the national moment when attention converges on the scale of the divide – and, crucially, on the solutions already proving that change is possible.
Kensington and Chelsea joins the next phase of Tech4Communities11/09/2025 15:10:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA), in partnership with the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, has launched the next phase of Tech4Communities – ensuring that unused technology donated by local people is refurbished and returned to neighbours who need it most.