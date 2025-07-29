Digital Poverty Alliance
|Printable version
Digital Poverty Alliance shortlisted for national award
The Digital Poverty Alliance has been shortlisted for the Community Improvement Award at the Connected Britain Awards 2025 for its Tech4Families programme, delivered in partnership with Currys.
The Community Improvement Award recognises initiatives that have demonstrated meaningful impact in improving digital access and inclusion at the local level.
Tech4Families is a national programme designed to support families at risk of digital exclusion by providing access to laptops and digital support. The programme focuses on enabling more equitable participation in education, employment, and essential services by addressing the barriers many households face in accessing digital tools and skills.
“This shortlisting recognises what is possible when industry and civil society work together to solve real problems,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance. “Tech4Families is about more than devices – it is about giving families the means to learn, connect, and build the futures they want. We are grateful to our partners at Currys, and to every local partner who has helped shape and deliver the programme.”
Learn More About Tech4Families
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/digital-poverty-alliance-shortlisted-for-national-award/
Latest News from
Digital Poverty Alliance
Final few days to nominate – UK Digital Inclusion Awards 202529/07/2025 10:10:10
The Digital Poverty Alliance is issuing a final call for nominations to the UK Digital Inclusion Awards 2025 – a national initiative developed as part of our commitment to recognising and accelerating meaningful progress on digital inclusion.
Driving Force: Learning that goes further25/07/2025 09:10:00
What if the path to digital confidence and climate literacy began not in a textbook—but on the starting grid of an electric race
Call for evidence confirms national priorities on digital inclusion18/07/2025 12:20:00
Yesterday, the UK Government published a summary of responses to its Call for Evidence on the Digital Inclusion Action Plan: First Steps, highlighting strong public support for the Plan’s direction and confirming the urgency of addressing digital exclusion across the country.
DPA Secures Scottish Charity Status Deepening Commitment to Digital Inclusion Across Scotland01/07/2025 15:10:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has announced its official registration as a charity in Scotland.
Tech4Youth Launches on the Yorkshire Coast30/06/2025 12:33:00
For many young people, the absence of a laptop at home is not just an inconvenience. It is a daily barrier to progress.
Tech4Youth Launches in Westminster30/06/2025 11:33:00
For young people without a laptop at home, everyday tasks – from completing schoolwork to applying for part-time jobs – become significantly harder.
Digital Healthcare Is Not Working for Everyone – Our National Inquiry Is Asking Why26/06/2025 13:25:00
Earlier this month, the Digital Poverty Alliance convened the first in a national series of roundtables exploring how digital exclusion is shaping people’s ability to access healthcare.
Why Individual Device Donation Deserves National Attention19/06/2025 13:25:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance’s new report reveals how individual device donation can unlock local impact – while reducing waste and building a more inclusive, sustainable digital society.
Watch Now: Launch of the National Delivery and Advocacy Plan13/06/2025 15:10:00
Earlier this month, the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) hosted the launch of its updated National Delivery and Advocacy Plan – a coordinated framework to accelerate action on digital exclusion and support long-term, joined-up delivery across the UK.