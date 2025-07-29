Digital Poverty Alliance shortlisted for national award

The Digital Poverty Alliance has been shortlisted for the Community Improvement Award at the Connected Britain Awards 2025 for its Tech4Families programme, delivered in partnership with Currys.

The Community Improvement Award recognises initiatives that have demonstrated meaningful impact in improving digital access and inclusion at the local level.

Tech4Families is a national programme designed to support families at risk of digital exclusion by providing access to laptops and digital support. The programme focuses on enabling more equitable participation in education, employment, and essential services by addressing the barriers many households face in accessing digital tools and skills.

“This shortlisting recognises what is possible when industry and civil society work together to solve real problems,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance. “Tech4Families is about more than devices – it is about giving families the means to learn, connect, and build the futures they want. We are grateful to our partners at Currys, and to every local partner who has helped shape and deliver the programme.”

