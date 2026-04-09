Digital Poverty Alliance to Host Pan-UK Forum on Digital Skills

The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) will mark World Youth Skills Day on Wednesday 15 July with its Pan-UK Forum on Digital Skills, a virtual event focused on a question now running through everyday life online. What do digital skills mean when so much depends not only on access, but on judgement?

The answer no longer sits in whether someone can get online, open an account, or complete a form. It reaches into how people read information, how they respond to content shaped by algorithms, and how they make sense of AI as it becomes part of ordinary online life. This year’s Forum has been built around that shift, with sessions on algorithmic literacy, the rise of AI in critical thinking, and the wider challenge of making sure digital skills support reaches those most likely to miss out.

Held in the DPA’s 25th anniversary year, the event speaks to a wider truth about the work ahead. The old boundaries around digital inclusion no longer hold in quite the same way. Someone may be connected, may have a device, may know the basics, and still be left exposed when information is misleading, systems are opaque, or technology asks more of them than support has prepared them for.

Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, said the Forum has been designed with that reality in mind. “Digital skills now shape how people judge information, how they build confidence online, and how they decide what to trust. That is a far more demanding landscape than the one many people were first asked to navigate. We want this Forum to ask better questions about the support people need now, and to do so in a way that is practical, thoughtful, and grounded in what digital life actually looks like.”

The event will run in an interactive virtual format designed to support discussion across the afternoon, rather than ask people to sit through a standard online session. The questions raised by algorithms, online influence, and AI do not sit neatly apart from one another. They meet in the day-to-day experience of using services, finding information, and trying to make sound decisions in digital spaces that keep shifting.

The Pan-UK Forum on Digital Skills will take place virtually on Wednesday 15 July from 1-5pm.

Register here