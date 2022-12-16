Digital Rights and Principles: Presidents of the Commission, the European Parliament and the Council sign European Declaration

The EU's work on its ‘digital DNA' – the European Declaration on Digital Rights and Principles – has culminated: In the margins of the European Council, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed the text together with the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala for the rotating Council presidency.

The Declaration, put forward by the Commission in January this year, presents the EU's commitment to a secure, safe and sustainable digital transformation that puts people at the centre, in line with EU core values and fundamental rights. The Declaration shows citizens that European values, as well as the rights and freedoms enshrined in the EU's legal framework, must be respected online as they are offline. Shaped around six chapters, the text will guide policy makers and companies dealing with new technologies. The Declaration will also steer the EU's approach to the digital transformation throughout the world.

President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, yesterday said:

“The signature of the European Declaration on Digital Rights and Principles reflects our shared goal of a digital transformation that puts people first. The rights put forward in our Declaration are guaranteed for everybody in the EU, online as they are offline. And the digital principles enshrined in the Declaration will guide us in our work on all new initiatives.”

Rights and principles to guide the digital transformation

The digital transformation affects every aspect of people's lives. It offers opportunities for greater personal wellbeing, sustainability and growth, but can also raise risks to which a public policy response is needed. With the Declaration on digital rights and principles, the EU wants to secure European values by:

Putting people at the centre of the digital transformation; Supporting solidarity and inclusion through connectivity, digital education, training and skills, fair and just working conditions and access to digital public services; Restating the importance of freedom of choice and a fair digital environment; Fostering participation in the digital public space; Increasing safety, security and empowerment in the digital environment, in particular for young people; Promoting sustainability.

Concretely, these rights and principles mean: affordable and high-speed digital connectivity everywhere and for everybody, well-equipped classrooms and digitally skilled teachers, seamless access to public services online, a safe digital environment for children, disconnecting after working hours, obtaining easy-to-understand information on the environmental impact of our digital products, control about how personal data is used and with whom it is shared.

Click here for the full press release