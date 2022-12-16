EU News
|Printable version
Digital Rights and Principles: Presidents of the Commission, the European Parliament and the Council sign European Declaration
The EU's work on its ‘digital DNA' – the European Declaration on Digital Rights and Principles – has culminated: In the margins of the European Council, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed the text together with the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala for the rotating Council presidency.
The Declaration, put forward by the Commission in January this year, presents the EU's commitment to a secure, safe and sustainable digital transformation that puts people at the centre, in line with EU core values and fundamental rights. The Declaration shows citizens that European values, as well as the rights and freedoms enshrined in the EU's legal framework, must be respected online as they are offline. Shaped around six chapters, the text will guide policy makers and companies dealing with new technologies. The Declaration will also steer the EU's approach to the digital transformation throughout the world.
President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, yesterday said:
“The signature of the European Declaration on Digital Rights and Principles reflects our shared goal of a digital transformation that puts people first. The rights put forward in our Declaration are guaranteed for everybody in the EU, online as they are offline. And the digital principles enshrined in the Declaration will guide us in our work on all new initiatives.”
Rights and principles to guide the digital transformation
The digital transformation affects every aspect of people's lives. It offers opportunities for greater personal wellbeing, sustainability and growth, but can also raise risks to which a public policy response is needed. With the Declaration on digital rights and principles, the EU wants to secure European values by:
- Putting people at the centre of the digital transformation;
- Supporting solidarity and inclusion through connectivity, digital education, training and skills, fair and just working conditions and access to digital public services;
- Restating the importance of freedom of choice and a fair digital environment;
- Fostering participation in the digital public space;
- Increasing safety, security and empowerment in the digital environment, in particular for young people;
- Promoting sustainability.
Concretely, these rights and principles mean: affordable and high-speed digital connectivity everywhere and for everybody, well-equipped classrooms and digitally skilled teachers, seamless access to public services online, a safe digital environment for children, disconnecting after working hours, obtaining easy-to-understand information on the environmental impact of our digital products, control about how personal data is used and with whom it is shared.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
EU institutions agree on joint priorities for 2023 and 202416/12/2022 15:25:00
A Joint Declaration on EU legislative priorities for 2023 and 2024 was yesterday signed by the Presidents of Parliament, Council and Commission.
Council and European Parliament reach provisional deal to close gender pay gap16/12/2022 14:33:00
The Czech presidency and the European Parliament reached a provisional deal on pay transparency rules.
EU and African partners launch flagship initiative to enhance sexual and reproductive health and rights16/12/2022 13:25:00
European and African partners are joining forces to improve sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) in Africa, particularly among adolescent girls and young women, to empower and enable them to reach their full potential.
Council presidency and European Parliament reach provisional agreement to improve information exchange in terrorism cases16/12/2022 12:38:00
The Council Presidency and European Parliament representatives recently (14 December 2022) reached a provisional agreement on a regulation regarding digital information exchange in terrorism cases.
EU institutions endorse declaration on digital rights and principles16/12/2022 11:33:00
On Thursday, EP President Metsola, EC President von der Leyen and Czech Prime Minister Fiala signed a joint declaration to promote a digital transition based on EU values.
Commission welcomes the political agreement on new EU rules for pay transparency16/12/2022 10:38:00
The European Commission yesterday welcomed the political agreement reached between the European Parliament and the Council on the Directive on pay transparency measures.
Council approves conclusions calling for a renewed impetus towards the civilian Common Security and Defence Policy14/12/2022 09:25:00
In light of the changing geopolitical landscape, including the emergence or escalation of conflicts around the European Union and Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine, the rise of revisionist actions and the persistence of instability and transnational threats, the Council highlights the significant contribution of the civilian Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) to international peace and stability.
InvestEU: Commission signs agreement with Nordic Investment Bank to unlock €480 million in green investments13/12/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission and the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) yesterday signed an InvestEU guarantee agreement worth up to €114 million.
European Peace Facility: Council agrees €2 billion increase of the financial ceiling in 202313/12/2022 15:25:00
The Council yesterday reached a political agreement with a view to ensuring the financial sustainability of the European Peace Facility (EPF).
EU adopts new programmes in support to refugees and border management in Türkiye worth over €1.2 billion13/12/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission yesterday adopted a €220 million package to improve border control at Türkiye's Eastern border, bringing to €1.235 billion the total EU assistance adopted in 2022 to continue support to refugees in Türkiye -basic needs, assistance for the most vulnerable and socio-economic support – and for border management.