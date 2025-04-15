Tuesday 15 Apr 2025 @ 11:10
HM Land Registry
Printable version

Digital service users may need to update browsers

Users of HM Land Registry’s digital services may need to update their web browsers or operating systems.

As part of routine security maintenance, users of the HM Land Registry portal, Sign your mortgage deed, or Local Land Charges’s (LLC) Maintain service may face an error message when visiting the page for the first time. Most users will be unaffected as their systems and browsers will automatically update to ensure the latest public root CA (certificate authority) certificates are installed.

The SSL (secure sockets layer) security certificates are being updated for all HM Land Registry domains to ensure services remain current and secure.

If the user’s web browser is up to date but the issue continues, more guidance is available on our service maintenance page.

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/land-registry

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/digital-service-users-may-need-to-update-browsers

Share this article

Latest News from
HM Land Registry

UK House Price Index for January 2025

26/03/2025 14:10:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

February 2025 Transaction Data

24/03/2025 15:20:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in February 2025.

Enhanced registration service to reduce requisitions and delays

28/02/2025 12:25:00

HM Land Registry is introducing enhanced digital checks to support our customers to submit error-free applications.

January 2025 Transaction Data

24/02/2025 13:25:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in January 2025.

UK House Price Index for December 2024

20/02/2025 11:10:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

December 2024 Transaction Data

23/01/2025 11:25:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in December 2024.

UK House Price Index for November 2024

16/01/2025 15:10:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

October 2024 Transaction Data

22/11/2024 11:20:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in October 2024.

UK House Price Index for September 2024

21/11/2024 11:20:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Serco Net Zero