HM Land Registry
|Printable version
Digital service users may need to update browsers
Users of HM Land Registry’s digital services may need to update their web browsers or operating systems.
As part of routine security maintenance, users of the HM Land Registry portal, Sign your mortgage deed, or Local Land Charges’s (LLC) Maintain service may face an error message when visiting the page for the first time. Most users will be unaffected as their systems and browsers will automatically update to ensure the latest public root CA (certificate authority) certificates are installed.
The SSL (secure sockets layer) security certificates are being updated for all HM Land Registry domains to ensure services remain current and secure.
If the user’s web browser is up to date but the issue continues, more guidance is available on our service maintenance page.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/digital-service-users-may-need-to-update-browsers
Latest News from
HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for January 202526/03/2025 14:10:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
February 2025 Transaction Data24/03/2025 15:20:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in February 2025.
Enhanced registration service to reduce requisitions and delays28/02/2025 12:25:00
HM Land Registry is introducing enhanced digital checks to support our customers to submit error-free applications.
January 2025 Transaction Data24/02/2025 13:25:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in January 2025.
UK House Price Index for December 202420/02/2025 11:10:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
December 2024 Transaction Data23/01/2025 11:25:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in December 2024.
UK House Price Index for November 202416/01/2025 15:10:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
October 2024 Transaction Data22/11/2024 11:20:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in October 2024.