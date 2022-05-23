Welsh Government
|Printable version
Digital tools transforming kidney care in Wales
A new all-Wales digital system is helping people with chronic kidney disease manage their care through technology and cutting hospital visits.
Developed by the renal unit at Swansea Bay University Health Board and receiving £1.874million in funding from Welsh Government’s Transformational Fund, the tools have transformed service delivery, enabling those living with the disease to access their blood results and dosing instructions through a patient portal.
People with chronic kidney disease often face a lifetime of health challenges; most require specialist medicines, and some require dialysis or a transplant. The digital platform allows those living with the disease to manage and adjust their treatment from their personal devices and receive high quality care from any location.
The all Wales system brings together all kidney care records together allowing the treating clinician and other clinical departments to access blood results and medical and nursing notes remotely from wherever someone is receiving treatment. This allows renal services to offer the same high quality of care across Wales and for information to be shared across settings to better inform decisions about other health conditions.
Featuring 346 nurses and 117 digital prescribers the digital tool is available to renal units across Wales. With over 45,000 medications administered every month the tool removes the geographical challenges to accessing services and treatments by allowing treatments to be prescribed from any location and be instantly available wherever the patient is receiving care.
A digital hub has also been produced to provide education material to help people understand and actively manage their condition. For people needing lifelong dialysis, education and training videos, patient stories and documentaries are available to demonstrate the benefits of home dialysis and how it can improve quality of life by giving patients more freedom by reducing hospital visits and allowing them to continue working.
A new virtual reality app allows people on dialysis to see how the equipment can fit within the home and the impact it will have on their day to day lives.
Visiting the Kidney Care Collaborative at Morriston Hospital, Health Minister Eluned Morgan recently said:
Chronic conditions have a tremendous impact on someone’s wellbeing and quality of life. It is fantastic that our Transformation Fund has supported the Collaborative Kidney Care team to create an all Wales Digital Platform to deliver care and give people the confidence and the knowledge to self-manage their own condition.
By using innovative technology health care providers can treat more people, access information anywhere and use virtual surveillance and clinical dashboards, helping for safer, quicker treatment and prevents missed doses. We need to transform health care in Wales and technological innovations like this which help deliver care closer to home and reduce pressure on our hospitals which are central to our vision.
Professor Chris Brown, consultant pharmacist for Swansea Bay University Health Board and the Welsh Renal Clinical Network recently said:
This modernisation has been more than implementing new technology. Going digital has required us to build a culture for innovation and doing things differently, taking the staff and the people we care for along our journey and placing them at the heart of our service design. Our collaborative approach to kidney care has ensured what works for one part of Wales can work for all of Wales, and this has raised the ambition for how modern kidney care should look.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/digital-tools-transforming-kidney-care-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Climate Change Minister’s message on International Day of Biodiversity is to ‘let it grow’23/05/2022 14:05:00
“We are in a nature emergency and now, more than ever, we must support our precious wildlife.”
£2.9 million boost for Wales’ Brilliant Basics, the little things which make a big difference to a holiday experience20/05/2022 15:10:00
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething has today announced £2.9 million from the Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics capital fund will be shared among 18 projects that will help deliver small-scale infrastructure improvements in strategically important tourism locations across Wales.
Buzzing for World Bee Day20/05/2022 13:10:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has visited an award-winning honey producer in Builth Wells to celebrate World Bee Day which takes place today (Friday, 20 May).
Welsh Government response to publication of latest NHS Wales performance data19/05/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has issued a statement on the latest NHS Wales performance data published today (Thursday, 19th May).
Work to improve urgent and emergency care picks up pace19/05/2022 11:05:00
New services are being developed to improve access to urgent and emergency care across Wales so people get the right care, in the right place, the first time.
Over £750,000 for libraries and museums in Wales19/05/2022 09:05:00
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, has visited Museum of Cardiff on International Museum Day to announce just over £750,000 of Welsh Government funding to help local libraries, museums to develop their facilities and services.
Independent review of floods announced to help Wales adapt to climate change18/05/2022 16:15:00
An independent review of flooding events across Wales during the winter of 2020-21 has been launched, the Welsh Government has announced.
£182m to support independent living and reduce pressures on health and social care services18/05/2022 10:20:00
“A decent and affordable home is fundamental to the health and wellbeing of everybody.”
Funding for music education trebled to the tune of £13.5m17/05/2022 14:25:00
Every child will have the opportunity to benefit from music education as part of the Welsh Government’s plans for a national music service, which will help ensure no child misses out due to a lack of means.
Welsh Government steps in to replace EU-funded programmes to support people with complex barriers to find work17/05/2022 11:05:00
A key Welsh Government-funded programme to help people most disadvantaged in the labour market into work will be expanded in 2023, following the winding-up of two existing EU-funded programmes, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, yesterday announced.