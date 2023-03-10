National Audit Office Press Releases
|Printable version
Digital transformation in government: addressing the barriers to efficiency
For government to realise billions of pounds in efficiency savings, those running departments need to improve their understanding of digital transformation, a new NAO report says.
‘Digital transformation in government: addressing the barriers to efficiency’ welcomes the stronger central function the Central Digital and Data Office’s (CDDO) provides in leading digital transformation. It also commends the CDDO’s fresh approach to helping government departments address longstanding challenges to digital transformation through its 2022 to 2025 roadmap for digital and data.
Earlier digital transformation attempts across government often prioritised simpler online interactions and merely layered new changes on top of existing services using old data and systems. This approach entrenched higher costs and earlier inefficiencies.1
The UK’s independent public spending watchdog has previously reported on the barriers to successful digital transformation and its effect on departments’ operations and efficiency. Our July 2021 report on ‘The challenges in implementing digital change’ identified six key areas of concern, concluding that successive government strategies demonstrated “a consistent pattern of underperformance” over a quarter of a century.
Digital change involves levels of complexity, uncertainty and risk which are often unique to each specific programme due to legacy systems,2 existing operations and the difficulties of integration. These are complex and deep-rooted issues which take time to address and must be properly addressed by transformation programmes’ governance structures.
The NAO’s latest report finds that most digital change decisions in government are made by generalist leaders who lack the expertise to fully comprehend and tackle digital challenges. Government should build digital capability and support for non-specialist leaders to understand the issues posed by legacy data and systems. The report urges individual departments to appoint at least one non-executive director with digital, data and technology expertise and ensure that membership of their most senior decision-making board includes at least one senior digital leader.
The report also shows that the government already has a specialist skills deficit, only 4% of civil servants are digital professionals, compared with an industry average of between 8% and 12%. There is a major digital skills shortage in the UK. The number of government digital vacancies rose from 3,900 in April 2022.
"The creation of the Central Digital and Data Office provides fresh impetus for digital transformation across government. Its roadmap is a good step towards addressing systemic issues and encouraging departments to take action."
"However, to maintain momentum, government needs stronger digital expertise and sustained support from senior departmental leaders. Otherwise, these latest efforts will peter out and government will not achieve the savings and efficiencies that digital transformation has long promised.”Gareth Davies, head of the NAO
Full report
Digital transformation in government: addressing the barriers to efficiency
Notes for Editors
Press notices and reports are available from the date of publication on the NAO website. Hard copies can be obtained by using the relevant links on our website.
- HM Treasury’s 2021 Spending Review made a commitment to invest £8bn in digital, data and technology transformation by 2025.
- Government defines systems as being legacy if no longer supporting the business service due to being not cost-effective, hard to maintain, above an acceptable risk threshold or an end-of-life product.
Original article link: https://www.nao.org.uk/press-releases/digital-transformation-in-government-addressing-the-barriers/
Latest News from
National Audit Office Press Releases
Progress with delivering the Emergency Services Network08/03/2023 15:05:00
Plans for a new communication network for emergency services have fallen further behind schedule, with the Home Office spending almost £2 billion on it since the programme began in 2015, according to a report by the National Audit Office (NAO).
Pensions transferred to AEA Technology when it was privatised03/03/2023 12:05:00
Former UK Atomic Energy Authority employees who transferred to a privatised company have spent a decade seeking resolution from government after their pensions fell in value compared with their previous government-backed scheme, a National Audit Office (NAO) report says.
Decarbonising the power sector01/03/2023 12:10:00
The government risks not meeting its ambition to decarbonise power by 2035 because it lacks a delivery plan, the NAO warned today. With its attention focused on the recent energy crisis, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has made little progress with a long-term delivery plan for all electricity to be generated through clean energy sources.
Progress on the courts and tribunals reform programme23/02/2023 10:25:00
HM Courts & Tribunals Service’s (HMCTS’s) £1.3bn court reform programme is nearing its end, but its focus on delivering reforms quickly has placed additional pressures on the criminal justice system, a new NAO report has found. Despite increasing its budget to reduce the risk of missing deadlines, HMCTS does not expect to be able to deliver the programme to its current timetable and full scope.
Alcohol treatment services22/02/2023 11:05:00
The National Audit Office has published a factual briefing on alcohol treatment services in England, informed by discussions with the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England, and the Association of Directors of Public Health. The briefing follows concerns raised by a Member of Parliament about the current provision of alcohol treatment services in England.
Progress in improving mental health services in England Press release09/02/2023 12:25:00
Despite funding and staffing levels for mental health services increasing, and more patients being treated, millions of people with mental health needs are still not accessing services, with some facing lengthy waits for treatment, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
Energy bills support schemes07/02/2023 13:10:00
The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) worked quickly to introduce financial support for rising energy bills (currently estimated at £69bn), recognising it had to make compromises to do so such as support going to households that did not need it, a National Audit Office report has found.
Education recovery in schools in England01/02/2023 10:15:00
Children are generally making progress to recover the learning they lost during the COVID-19 pandemic following action taken by the Department for Education (DfE), but disadvantaged1 pupils remain further behind the expected level of attainment than other pupils, according to a new report by the National Audit Office (NAO).
Supporting investment into the UK27/01/2023 12:15:00
The Department for International Trade (DIT) has made progress in presenting a coherent UK offer to investors, but needs better coordination across central government, devolved nations and other local bodies, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.