techUK
|Printable version
Digital Transformation in the Public Sector Week 2024
#techUKDigitalPS
This week (Monday 8 to Friday 12 April) we will be exploring the role the technology industry is playing to support digital transformation in the public sector. #techUKDigitalPS
A different theme has been assigned to each day of the week, and we will be publishing blogs and case studies from both SMEs and large companies on their visions for effective digital transformation of the public sector and the emerging technologies and innovations that will make it work – focusing on themes such as overcoming Legacy IT and AI adoption in the public sector. We are also exploring the importance of collaboration between Government and Industry.
This is an opportunity for our members and stakeholders to look in-depth at the vital, innovative role they can play, and what the next leap in digital transformation in the public sector might look like.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/digital-transformation-in-the-public-sector-week-2024.html
Latest News from
techUK
Is Bank-verified Digital Identity the Missing Link in Solving Payment Fraud?08/04/2024 10:20:00
In this latest white paper from techUK member OneID®, it points the financial services and payments industry to an effective solution to one of the most pressing challenges in the UK’s digital economy. The paper presents an analytical view of the current payment infrastructure, the safeguards in place, how fraudsters circumvent them, and how strong digital identity verification can close the gates to fraudsters
The UK and US Announce a Partnership to Safety Test AI04/04/2024 12:25:00
The Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, The Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Monday 1 April 2024, which will see the US and UK AI Safety Institutes work together to develop tests for advanced AI models.
techUK launches media partnership agreement with Policing Insight and PolicingTV03/04/2024 09:15:00
techUK is excited to announce a formal partnership agreement with Policing Insight and Policing TV.
Cabinet Office publishes Carbon Reduction Contract Schedule containing sustainability T&Cs for public contracts02/04/2024 10:20:00
The Cabinet Office has published a Carbon Reduction Contract Schedule to assist all central government departments, their executive agencies and non-departmental public bodies with integrating sustainability goals into public procurement contracts. The Schedule has been accompanied by a new Procurement Policy Note (PPN 01/24)
DSIT announces £16.6m support for semiconductor EV’s and GreenTech research29/03/2024 11:15:00
UK Government makes new investment into Semiconductor innovation
UK Government launches trade negotiations with Turkey - What it means for the tech sector29/03/2024 10:05:00
The UK Government has launched new trade talks with Turkey, in a move which is likely to benefit British tech companies when a Free Trade Agreement is reached.
New Guidance: Procurement Act 2023 Documents Released28/03/2024 11:10:00
The Cabinet Office has released supportive documents ahead of the anticipated launch of the Procurement Act 2023 this October.
Building trust in Digital ID: DSIT commissions public dialogue28/03/2024 10:10:00
The public viewed Identity as a core human right, with trust and accountability key to any successful framework