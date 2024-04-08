Digital Transformation in the Public Sector Week 2024

#techUKDigitalPS

This week (Monday 8 to Friday 12 April) we will be exploring the role the technology industry is playing to support digital transformation in the public sector. #techUKDigitalPS

A different theme has been assigned to each day of the week, and we will be publishing blogs and case studies from both SMEs and large companies on their visions for effective digital transformation of the public sector and the emerging technologies and innovations that will make it work – focusing on themes such as overcoming Legacy IT and AI adoption in the public sector. We are also exploring the importance of collaboration between Government and Industry.

This is an opportunity for our members and stakeholders to look in-depth at the vital, innovative role they can play, and what the next leap in digital transformation in the public sector might look like.

