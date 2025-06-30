Digital Transformation in the Public Sector Week 2025 #techUKdigitalPS

Welcome to Digital Transformation in the Public Sector Week 2025 – a dedicated space to explore how technology is reshaping public services across the UK.

Throughout the week, we are proud to feature a diverse range of thought leadership blogs and insights from our member organisations, showcasing bold ideas, proven innovations, and collaborative approaches that are enabling smarter, more inclusive public services.

What to expect

From harnessing AI to improve service delivery, to building resilient digital infrastructure and unlocking data for better decision-making, this week’s contributions explore the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for digital transformation across government and the wider public sector.

Whether you are a policymaker, public servant, technologist or industry partner, these submissions offer valuable perspectives on how we can work together to shape a digitally enabled future that delivers better outcomes for all.

Explore the contributions

Browse the submissions below to discover how techUK members are driving digital change and join the conversation on social media using #techUKDigitalPS.