Digital twin projects to transform environmental science

The successful projects

Synchronising Earth observation and modelling frameworks towards a digital twin ocean (SyncED-Ocean)

Led by Matthew Palmer, Plymouth Marine Laboratory

This project will deliver a digital twin pilot demonstrator that combines data from satellite Earth observations and marine autonomous robots for assimilation to marine system models to provide an optimised virtual coastal ocean ecosystem.

It will focus on significantly improving the current predictive capability of harmful algal blooms (HABs) and their subsequent impacts on ocean oxygen concentration in UK coastal areas. Both of which present serious risk to ocean health, biodiversity and productivity.

The demonstrator utilises artificial intelligence techniques to couple real and virtual systems to create an agile, adaptive digital twin framework. This framework can be used to support future research, policy and commercial applications that seek to improve understanding and the management of our natural environment.

MAS-DT

Led by Justin Buck, National Oceanography Centre

This project will develop a digital twin to optimise ocean glider observations to maximise their impact on ocean models, which underpin NERC research priorities weather forecasts. The demonstrator digital twin will combine Earth observations with sub-surface ocean glider data and operational ocean models.

The resulting four-dimensional picture, which will presented within a user interface, will allow scientists to plan ocean glider observations to maximise utility. This feedback between scientists, Earth observation data and glider operations in near real-time will maximise the value of the observations collected and their impact on ocean forecasting along with NERC research.

Virtual integration of satellite and in-situ observation networks (VISION)

Led by Nathan Luke Abraham, National Centre for Atmospheric Science and University of Cambridge

This project will deliver a toolkit and novel visualisations that will allow for better integration of models and observations to enhance our confidence in future climate projections. It will also develop a digital twin to improve the operational flights of the FAAM Airborne Laboratory atmospheric research aircraft.

The aim is to improve the flight plans to better match the scientific aims and also to reduce the number of flights necessary to achieve those aims.

It will bring together a team of atmospheric modellers, scientists, software engineers and satellite experts to deliver a novel framework to reduce the carbon footprint of the UK research aircraft.

FLOODTWIN

Led by Tom Coulthard, University of Hull

This project will build a digital twin for water-related hazard forecasting and decision-making for Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire, a region heavily impacted by hydrometeorological hazards such as flooding.

Water related hazards pose both direct and indirect impacts such as damage to buildings and crops, businesses, loss of livelihoods and human health impacts. A digital twin for flooding will allow stakeholders to try out different management methods and conduct scenario analysis.

The novel approach is to co-produce the digital twin in collaboration with multisectoral end users, as well as engage with one of the more complex environmental ecosystems (hydrology and flooding) in terms of data integration and the physical processes involved.

SPLASH: digital approaches to predict wave hazards

Led by Nieves Valiente, University of Plymouth

This project will create a digital twin of a wave overtopping in order to build a deployable coastal warning tool that predicts wave hazards.

It will establish a method to analyse coastal wave fields from Earth observations alongside unique measurements of wave overtopping. This allows us to better understand how processes such as wind, tides, coastal sheltering and swells interact across an area to change the coastal wave hazard. The project will also use projections to assess future changes in wave hazard frequency.

The ultimate aim is to transform weather and climate research and improve operational hazard management to increase UK resilience.