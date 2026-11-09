Digital Veteran Card passes 23,000 downloads as veterans encouraged to discover its benefits

More than 23,000 digital Veteran Cards have been downloaded since launch in October 2025, helping veterans access discounts and prove their service using their phone.

Veterans encouraged to find out how the digital Veteran Card can help them access discounts and support

More than 23,000 digital Veteran Cards downloaded since launch in October 2025

Veterans can apply for the digital version through the GOV.UK One Login app once their physical card has been fully processed and dispatched

Veterans are being encouraged to discover the benefits of the digital Veteran Card.

More than 23,000 digital cards have been downloaded since the service launched last October, giving veterans a convenient way to keep proof of their service on their phone.

The digital card can help veterans access discounts at participating shops, restaurants and attractions. It can also help them demonstrate their veteran status when accessing services such as GP registration and relevant health support.

Stephanie Peacock, Minister for Digital Government, yesterday said:

Remembrance Sunday is when our whole country comes together to honour the courage, service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces community. We must never forget those who have served our country, or the debt of gratitude we owe them. Our veterans deserve recognition not just on Remembrance Sunday, but throughout the year. The digital Veteran Card is a practical way to do that, making it easier for veterans to prove their service, keep their card close at hand and access discounts at participating shops, restaurants and attractions. More than 23,000 digital Veteran Cards have now been downloaded. I want more veterans to know about the benefits their card can offer and have the choice to carry proof of their service wherever they go.

Veterans Minister Calvin Bailey MP, who served in the Royal Air Force and has a digital Veteran Card, yesterday said:

We’re determined to make it easier for veterans to access the support and entitlements they deserve. The digital Veteran Card makes it easy to get specialised health services or claim discounts on everyday shopping. I’d encourage all my fellow veterans to sign up for their Veteran Card - either physical or digital - this remembrance time.

How to get a digital Veteran Card

Veterans must first apply for a physical Veteran Card. Once their application has been fully processed and their physical card dispatched, they can apply for and download the digital version through the GOV.UK One Login app.

The digital version is optional, and veterans can continue to use their physical card if they prefer. Offers and acceptance vary by organisation, so veterans should check before visiting.

Julie Kotecha, a British Army veteran yesterday said:

I always ask when I’m out shopping or using services whether there’s a discount for veterans. I’ve found my Veteran Card useful, and people are often impressed by it – it can be a good conversation starter, too. I’m looking forward to using the digital version because it’ll be much easier to have it on my phone than carry extra cards around. I encourage other veterans to get their card, ask about discounts wherever you go, and make the most of what’s available to you. The team at the Veterans UK office are so helpful and are always happy to help.

Notes to Editors

The digital Veteran Card launched in October 2025.

More than 23,000 digital Veteran Cards have been downloaded since launch.

The digital card is optional. Veterans must first apply for a physical Veteran Card and wait until it has been fully processed and dispatched before they can apply for the digital version.

Discounts and acceptance vary by organisation.

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You can change your cookie settings or watch the video on YouTube instead: From the Tower of London, Andy explains how the Digital Veteran Card provides a simple way for veterans to access support and savings available in recognition of their military career.

Find out how to apply for a Veteran Card: HM Armed Forces Veteran Card: Get a digital version of your Veteran Card - GOV.UK