Digital Veteran Card to make accessing support even easier for ex-service personnel

Veterans will be able to download their digital card instantly after applying, while their paper card is processed and posted, under new plans announced yesterday to speed up access to services.

A digital Veteran Card will be more convenient for smartphone users, making sure people can prove their veteran status as easily as possible and enables access to a range of support services which are often essential, from help with housing, to enhanced support to find employment and reduced train fares.

The Veteran Card is currently used by 250,000 former service personnel across the country, and a new digital version will make sure people can prove their veteran status as easily as possible.

The digital Veteran Card, planned to come in next year, will speed up this process and mean they are able to access the support available to them more quickly.

Harnessing the power of technology will be crucial to support the government in achieving its mission of making public services work for working people, grow the economy, and make everyone across the country better off.

Science and Technology Secretary, Peter Kyle, yesterday said:

“Our veterans have sacrificed so much for this country and we must make every effort to ensure veterans get the help and support they’re entitled to. “That’s why we’re working with the Office for Veterans Affairs to speed up access to essential services, whether it’s housing or employment support by offering our heroes digital Veteran Cards which can be with them in a matter of minutes. “This will cut the wait currently faced for physical copies, by offering a quick, convenient and straightforward route to get the support they deserve for serving our country.”

Minister for Veterans and People, Alistair Carns, yesterday said:

“This is a government committed to delivering for all those who serve and have served. I am deeply honoured to be responsible for ensuring our veterans get the support they need and deserve, not just at Remembrance but year-round. We’re turning words into action to improve life for every veteran. “That is why former serving personnel will soon have a choice on how to access and use their veteran card. Whether a physical card or a digital card on smartphones, we’re ensuring that all veterans will have easier access to support services and wider benefits including discounts and cheaper rail travel.”

Specifically, the digital Veteran Card will help former forces personnel approach a military charity to quickly prove their veteran status, and speed up access to support if they need it. This includes housing support through Op FORTITUDE, health services through the NHS, or employment through job centres.

Hannah Pearce, Director, Campaigns, Policy and Research, The Royal British Legion yesterday said:

“We welcome the introduction of the digital HM Armed Forces Veteran Card as we do any initiative that helps to improve access to services and benefits for the Armed Forces community. “The fact that the digital ID card will enable veterans to access and use their card more quickly is a positive development.”

It will also help veterans confirm their service to the ‘Going forward into employment’ scheme, which helps them join the Civil Service, NHS or work in justice.

Additionally, veterans can use the card to apply for the Defence Discount Card offering hundreds of retails offers, and their Veteran Railcard, getting 1/3 off rail travel on most journeys.