National Archives
|Printable version
Digitising FCO 141 records
The National Archives has begun a programme of work to digitise and make more widely available records from the series FCO 141 (Foreign and Commonwealth Office and predecessors: Records of Former Colonial Administrations: Migrated Archives).
The digitisation of this series will, once complete, run to more than 2 million images. In alignment with the ambitions of the International Council on Archives’ Africa Programme, we have begun this work with a focus on Africa – specifically records relating to Botswana, the Republic of Cameroon, Eswatini, Gambia, Kenya, Nigeria and Sierra Leone. Overall, we anticipate approximately 800,000 images being created relating to the 15 African countries within the series. Given the global scale of the task, the overall project is expected to take between 5 and 10 years to complete.
While the digitisation will be undertaken by The National Archives, the work to make the digitised records available will be a collaboration with the national archives of the nations to which the records relate. We have begun discussions with colleagues in this first wave and look forward to further discussions as the programme develops.
This project is a practical demonstration of our commitment to connect with the biggest and most diverse audience possible in the most innovative ways we can. Over the last four years, we have worked hard to demonstrate why archives matter as vital assets for democracy and for future generations across the UK and around the world – collaboration has been at the heart of our approach. We will provide an update on our progress following the ICA Congress in Abu Dhabi this coming October.
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/digitising-fco-141-records/
Latest News from
National Archives
Review of the Statement of Public Task14/03/2023 16:15:00
The National Archives is reviewing its Statement of Public Task in line with its statutory requirements.
Training provider announced for the Level 7 Archivist apprenticeship28/02/2023 12:25:00
The National Archives is delighted to announce that Westminster Adult Education Service (WAES) will be the first provider to run the off-the-job training for the Level 7 Archivist and Records Manager apprenticeship, meaning that apprentices will be able to start this autumn.
Allocating collections accepted in lieu of tax22/02/2023 09:20:00
The following collections of papers have been accepted in lieu of tax by the government.
Opera songs performed for the first time in 200 years09/02/2023 15:05:00
A selection of opera songs, some of which have not been heard in over 200 years, will be performed in a live concert at The National Archives on 16 March.
New family exhibition Spirit of Invention coming this summer07/02/2023 13:15:00
Be inspired, have fun and find your inner inventor at our next exhibition, Spirit of Invention, opening on Saturday 27 May.
Calling all teachers – summer sessions now available to book17/01/2023 16:05:00
Our award-winning education service provides invaluable support for teachers and students with a full range of learning resources and taught sessions covering the span of British history from the medieval period to present day. We also provide a dedicated learning programme for students with Specialist Educational Needs and Disabilities.
New education package to mark 25th anniversary of Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement20/12/2022 13:17:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP, has announced the development of a new educational package telling the story of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and Northern Ireland’s transformation over the past quarter century.
Newly accredited archive services announced18/11/2022 11:15:00
Following a recent Archive Service Accreditation Panel, the UK Archive Service Accreditation Committee is pleased to announce that the following archive services have been awarded accredited status for the first time:
Nationwide Building Society Historic Archives
University of Southampton Library