techUK has launched a new report calling to unlock the power of data and technology innovation to reform the criminal justice system (CJS) and put the service users at its centre.

‘Digitising Justice: putting data at the centre’ explores the need for effective use of data and technology to support a seamless citizen experience across the criminal justice landscape.

The vision for the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is to deliver a world-class justice system that works for everyone in society. With the release of the MoJ Digital Strategy 2025, there is a plan for the user experience of justice to be simpler, faster, and better. For techUK’s Digital Justice Working group, which led the launch of this report, data sits at the heart of this vision.

The report lists 25 recommendations which includes:

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and Police should work with techUK to break down barriers to building public trust in the adoption of emerging technologies across the criminal justice (CJ) landscape.

The public sector should work more closely with the technology industry to build confidence in the ways in which digital evidence is gathered, managed, and shared.

The idea of a victim being required to ‘tell their story once’ without having to repeat it to a number of agencies needs to be carefully considered when designing data systems, collecting and analysing data.

With a drive to reduce reoffending, considerations should be made relating to digital skills passports for prisoners and prison leavers where data on that individual can be stored and is easily accessible for support agencies - from health and employment to education.

The industry at large must ensure that the technology implemented meets the needs of diverse groups of people and separate cohorts of prisoners.

The challenges of data sharing are disrupting the development of an efficient criminal justice system, and techUK’s recommendations explain how digitisation through effective use of data and technology will support a seamless citizen experience across the criminal justice landscape.

You can download the report here.

This report highlights the collaborative work being undertaken to digitise services, the vital role of data and technology in reforming the criminal justice system of today, whilst also looking ahead to the justice system of tomorrow. For techUK’s Digital Justice Working Group, data and technology sit at the heart of the MoJ’s vision for simpler, faster and better services across the justice system, and we look forward to working with partners and stakeholders across the criminal justice landscape to deliver this vision.

Georgie Henley – Head of Justice and Emergency Services, techUK

The criminal justice system in England and Wales is undergoing significant change and the effective use of data and digital technology is pivotal to achieving the ambition of a more joined up, simplified, user-centred service. This report by the member-led techUK Digital Justice Working Group demonstrates the value and impact that can be realised by collaboration between industry and stakeholders from across the Criminal Justice System to drive meaningful change through digital adoption.

Brendan Swarbrick, Executive Client Director, Justice & Public Safety, Sopra Steria – & Interim-Chair of techUK’s Digital Justice Working Group