Think Tanks
|Printable version
Dip in inflation shouldn’t let the Bank of England off the hook, says IEA expert
Julian Jessop, economics fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the latest ONS inflation figures
“The small fall in UK inflation in August is welcome, but it is far too soon to sound the all clear. The headline rate remains close to 10 per cent and food price inflation is still rising.
“The Energy Price Guarantee means that consumer price inflation will probably peak at around 11 per cent in the coming months, before falling sharply next year. The latest producer price data also add to evidence – from business surveys and commodity markets – that pipeline pressures are easing.
“Nonetheless, the Bank of England has more work to do to get inflation back down to the 2 per cent target. Obviously the Bank cannot influence global energy prices, or prevent supply shocks. But the long period of very low interest rates and money printing has added fuel to inflation and allowed inflation expectations to take off.
“The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee therefore needs to be bolder to restore credibility. Raising rates by 75 basis points at the rescheduled meeting next week, rather than the expected 50 basis points, would still leave rates at the historically low level of 2.5 per cent. However, it would send a stronger signal that the Bank is serious about getting inflation back down over the medium term.
“It is also important that the Bank presses ahead with plans to begin selling its holdings of UK government bonds (‘gilts’). There have been suggestions that the Bank might delay the start of active ‘quantitative tightening’ in order to help finance the increase in government borrowing. However, any backtracking here would simply reinforce the impression that the Bank has lost focus on its primary job of controlling inflation.”
Notes to editors
Contact: media@iea.org.uk / 07763 365520
IEA spokespeople are available for interview and further comment.
Further IEA research on the threat of inflation can be read here.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR responds to inflation figures14/09/2022 13:05:00
Dr George Dibb, head of the Centre for Economic Justice at IPPR, responded to the ONS August CPI figures
IEA - Review into ‘junk food’ regulation welcome step in rolling back nanny state14/09/2022 12:15:00
Christopher Snowdon, head of lifestyle economics at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the government’s announcement of a review into junk food regulations
IEA - Labour market figures show more of the same, but worrying trends emerge13/09/2022 12:15:00
Professor Len Shackleton, editorial and research fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs Comments on the ONS labour market data
Work Foundation - Unemployment at record low, but real wages fall 2.8% on the year13/09/2022 10:25:00
Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation responds to the Labour market overview September 2022 released by the Office for National Statistics
Work Foundation - Government energy announcement will give many working families stability but there are still big questions12/09/2022 15:25:00
Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation responds to the Prime Minister’s energy plan announcement on 8 September 2022
Transparency is key to maintaining trust in government. Let’s not cap it12/09/2022 14:20:00
Paul Johnson in the Times on the importance of transparency in government.
Joseph Rowntree Foundation highlights the gap in support that remains for people on low incomes after Liz Truss energy announcement12/09/2022 13:20:00
There is around an £800 gap on average between the overall rise in the cost of living and the support package for families on means-tested benefits from the Government to address it.
IEA - Energy price freeze is “middle class welfare on steroids”12/09/2022 12:12:00
Andy Mayer, Chief Operating Officer and Energy Analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on the government’s energy price freeze plans
IPPR - Damp, pest infections, and cold homes: Research reveals the need for change in Greater Manchester’s private rented sector12/09/2022 10:20:00
The leading think tank for the north of England, IPPR North, yesterday published research laying bare the need for reform to improve Greater Manchester’s privately rented homes.