Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
Director fined £1.1m and banned for misusing funds due to insurers
The FCA has banned Leigh Mackey from working in financial services and fined him £1,102,879 for misleading the FCA and misusing funds due to insurers.
Between 12 September 2011 and 8 December 2019, Mr Mackey had sole management control of Inspire Insurance Services Ltd (Inspire), an insurance broker for the construction sector.
Mr Mackey used funds due to insurers to support Inspire’s operating costs and to pay for personal living expenses instead of paying insurers.
By his own admission, Mr Mackey accepts that, due to his actions, Inspire owes insurers over £660,000. Estimates by Inspire’s liquidator are significantly higher, suggesting a shortfall of over £2.2m.
Mr Mackey was not truthful with the FCA. Inspire submitted regulatory reports over 4 years stating it had carried out required client asset audits. Mr Mackey admits it failed to carry these out.
Therese Chambers, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA yesterday said:
“Mr Mackey helped himself to insurer funds to prop up his business and personal finances. This fine and ban shows how seriously we take individuals who abuse their position for personal gain and risk damaging the integrity of the UK’s financial system.”
Notes to Editors
- Final Notice 2024: Leigh Mackey.
- The FCA has imposed a financial penalty on Mr Mackey of £1,102,879 for his failure to comply with (as applicable during the relevant period) Statements of Principle 1 and 4 and COCON Individual Conduct Rules 1 and 3, pursuant to section 66 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the Act). Mr Mackey’s penalty comprised of two elements – disgorgement of £968,479 and a penal element of £134,400.
- In addition, Mr Mackey is not a fit and proper person as he lacks honesty and integrity and poses a risk to consumers and to the integrity of the UK financial system. The Authority has made an order prohibiting Mr Mackey from performing any function in relation to any regulated activities carried on or by any authorised or exempt person or exempt professional firm, pursuant to section 56 of the Act.
- Inspire was placed into liquidation by Mr Mackey on 6 November 2020 (following intervention action by the Authority) and remains in liquidation as of the date of this Notice.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/director-fined-banned-misusing-funds-due-insurers
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA secures convictions against two individuals for £1.5m fraud08/11/2024 09:25:00
Two individuals have been convicted for their roles in an £1.5m investment fraud following a prosecution brought by the FCA.
FCA enhances access to market data and investment research to support growth06/11/2024 10:25:00
The FCA has set out a package of measures to reinforce the UK’s leading position in the bond, derivatives and asset management sectors, supporting growth.
Three individuals and two firms charged over alleged unauthorised business activities05/11/2024 16:25:00
The FCA has started criminal proceedings against Anthony Hay, Laura Hay, Tim Stewart, Premier Finance GB Ltd and Proserv GBR Limited, for allegedly engaging in unauthorised business.
FCA bans Steven Hodgson and Paul Adams for pension transfer advice failings01/11/2024 10:15:00
The FCA has banned Steven Hodgson and Paul Adams of Vintage Investment Services (Vintage) from advising any customers on pension transfers and opt outs.
FCA fines Kristo Käärmann £350,000 for failing to notify the FCA of significant tax issues28/10/2024 14:10:00
The FCA has fined Mr Käärmann, the CEO of Wise plc and senior manager of Wise Assets UK Ltd, £350,000 for breaching a senior manager conduct rule.
FCA publishes results of non-financial misconduct survey25/10/2024 15:25:00
The FCA has published the results of a survey to better understand how firms record and manage allegations of non-financial misconduct.
FCA cracks down on illegal finfluencers23/10/2024 10:25:00
Twenty finfluencers are being interviewed under caution by the FCA, as it launches targeted action against finfluencers who may be touting financial services products illegally.
FCA fines Volkswagen Finance £5.4m over treatment of customers in financial difficulty22/10/2024 10:25:00
The FCA has fined Volkswagen Financial Services (UK) Limited (Volkswagen Finance) £5,397,600 for failing to treat its customers in financial difficulty fairly.