MI5
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Director General MI5 Welcomes New Legislation
The National Security (State Threats) Bill recently (08 July 2026) received Royal Assent. The legislation will give the Home Secretary new powers to protect the public from individuals and groups carrying out hostile activity for foreign states, including their proxies.
Welcoming the news, Sir Ken McCallum, the Director General of MI5 recently said:
“The UK is under threat from state actors intent on doing us harm, including by using thuggish tactics like arson, sabotage and physical violence to target people and businesses and disrupt our way of life.
“Building on the important powers in the National Security Act 2023, which are already being heavily used, this legislation introduces new measures which will help us tackle the growing threat from proxy organisations, which are being increasingly used by states attempting to deniably target the UK.”
Original article link: https://www.mi5.gov.uk/director-general-mi5-welcomes-new-legislation
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