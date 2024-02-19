Director of the Serious Fraud Office Nick Ephgrave QPM Speaks at RUSI

On 13 February we welcomed Nick Ephgrave to RUSI for his first public speech as Director of the Serious Fraud Office, and heard his reflections on some of the challenges facing the organisation.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigates and prosecutes complex fraud, bribery and corruption in the UK and overseas. In his address, Nick Ephgrave discussed his vision for the SFO, the challenges that the SFO faces, and priority areas for the organisation.

On the challenges that the SFO faces, he noted:

I want to say at this point that, whilst that risk is very clear and ever-present, that does not diminish our appetite one drop to take on defendants with big pockets. If the evidence is there, we will build a case and take it to court, irrespective of how rich or well-resourced you are, because that’s the right thing to do.

Nick Ephgrave QPM

Director of the Serious Fraud Office

CreditNick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office, speaks at RUSI

On the future of the organisation, he noted:

We need to be bolder and explore new ways of doing things. I have already talked about the technology assisted review, and I want to be the first to prosecute someone under the new provisions of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act. There are great new tools, let’s be bold about using those.

He also highlighted RUSI’s current research on whistleblower incentivisation, and expressed his support for the introduction of such a scheme in the UK.

Read the full transcript of the speech