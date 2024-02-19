RUSI
|Printable version
Director of the Serious Fraud Office Nick Ephgrave QPM Speaks at RUSI
On 13 February we welcomed Nick Ephgrave to RUSI for his first public speech as Director of the Serious Fraud Office, and heard his reflections on some of the challenges facing the organisation.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigates and prosecutes complex fraud, bribery and corruption in the UK and overseas. In his address, Nick Ephgrave discussed his vision for the SFO, the challenges that the SFO faces, and priority areas for the organisation.
On the challenges that the SFO faces, he noted:
I want to say at this point that, whilst that risk is very clear and ever-present, that does not diminish our appetite one drop to take on defendants with big pockets. If the evidence is there, we will build a case and take it to court, irrespective of how rich or well-resourced you are, because that’s the right thing to do.
Nick Ephgrave QPM
Director of the Serious Fraud Office
CreditNick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office, speaks at RUSI
On the future of the organisation, he noted:
We need to be bolder and explore new ways of doing things. I have already talked about the technology assisted review, and I want to be the first to prosecute someone under the new provisions of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act. There are great new tools, let’s be bold about using those.
Nick Ephgrave QPM
Director of the Serious Fraud Office
He also highlighted RUSI’s current research on whistleblower incentivisation, and expressed his support for the introduction of such a scheme in the UK.
Read the full transcript of the speech
Original article link: https://rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/director-serious-fraud-office-nick-ephgrave-qpm-speaks-rusi
Latest News from
RUSI
The Risk of Not Building a Consensus on Artificial Intelligence and Defence16/02/2024 15:05:00
As AI creeps into the battlespace, the lack of a global framework on the responsible use of AI in defence is threatening to become a strategic vulnerability.
Pakistan’s Elections: Washington Should Urge the Army to Respect the People16/02/2024 14:25:00
Despite its leader being in jail, Imran Khan’s party came out on top in Pakistan’s recent elections.
Shifting Cultures: Addressing Discrimination in the London Fire Brigade15/02/2024 14:25:00
A year on from reviews which identified how systemic discrimination was damaging the reputation and response of UK public services, institutions like the London Fire Brigade are struggling with how to change deeply engrained cultural dynamics.
Poking the Bear: Social Media and Human Intelligence Recruitment15/02/2024 12:05:00
Recent CIA social media campaigns have shown how the past can be weaponised to encourage modern-day potential agents to work with the West.
Russian Military Objectives and Capacity in Ukraine Through 202413/02/2024 14:25:00
Russian forces are likely to peak in late 2024, with increasing material challenges over the course of 2025.
‘Joint Expeditionary Force Digital’: A Better Way to Deliver Defence Tech13/02/2024 11:25:00
The first article in this series argued that the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) should be stretched beyond routine joint military cooperation, with the second article promoting the creation of a ‘JEF Bank’ as an innovative funding mechanism for rapid capability development.
Coordinating and Deconflicting Naval Operations in the Western Indian Ocean13/02/2024 09:05:00
With the Houthi threat, the recent resurfacing of piracy, and continuing patterns of blue crime contributing to growing insecurity in the Western Indian Ocean, fresh efforts are needed to coordinate and deconflict the patchwork of naval operations in the region.
Drifting Away? Russia’s Dissatisfaction With the Law of the Sea12/02/2024 14:25:00
Should Russia withdraw from UNCLOS, this would spell the start of the end of the current near-global consensus on the governance of the oceans.