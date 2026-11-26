More disabled people will have the chance to start and stay in work under major reforms to the Disability Confident scheme announced today.

Changes to Disability Confident scheme will help employers of all sizes to hire and support disabled people.

Disabled employees’ experiences will help shape how employers are recognised and employers will need to show continuous improvement to keep accreditation.

Part of wider Government drive to tackle barriers to employment facing disabled people.

Reforms to Disability Confident, a voluntary membership scheme which encourages employers to recruit and retain disabled people and build inclusive workplaces, will set clearer standards and increase transparency around how employers are delivering for disabled people.

This includes putting a two-year limit on how long employers can stay at the entry level, introducing independent checks on the top-rated employers, and encouraging employers to gather feedback from their disabled staff, all to help more disabled people get into and stay in work.

The changes are also designed to make it easier for small and medium sized businesses to participate. Going forwards, the scheme will recognise their readiness to handle situations that demand an inclusive approach and equip them with tailored guidance and tools.

The announcement follows the Timms review, published earlier in the week, which concluded that PIP is not fit for purpose and needs fundamental reform.

The Government has been clear that it will always protect the safety net for disabled people with severe or lifelong conditions, while reforming the system to give disabled people the support they need to live more independently.

Minister for Social Security and Disability Sir Stephen Timms said:

For a decade Disability Confident has helped thousands of employers across the country take positive steps to build more inclusive workplaces.

We are now making the scheme more robust with reforms that raise the bar for employers.

These reforms will strengthen the scheme by raising standards for disabled people, increasing transparency while also making it easier for small and medium sized businesses to support disabled people to thrive at work.

The update to the scheme forms part of the Government’s commitment to tackle the barriers disabled people face in finding and staying in work as well as supporting more people off welfare and into work.

James Taylor, Executive Director of Strategy at disability charity Scope, said:

These changes to Disability Confident are a welcome move towards making the scheme more meaningful and accountable.

For too long disabled people have been shut out of work and held back in their careers because of barriers such as inaccessible workplaces, lack of adjustments and limited flexible working opportunities.

Introducing stronger standards, independent checks and listening to disabled employees could help tackle these barriers and improve workplaces for disabled people to help them get into work, stay in work and thrive.

Around 19,000 employers have already signed up to the Disability Confident scheme, benefitting an estimated 12 million employees in workplaces across the UK.

Minister for Social Security and Disability Sir Stephen Timms will announce the changes at an event at HSBC headquarters in London where Disability Confident employers will gather to mark ten years since the scheme launched.

Sir Charlie Mayfield, chair of the Keep Britain Working Review, said:

Good work is good for health, and employers have a vital role to play in addressing the unique barriers that disabled people face in the workplace. A scheme that sets clearer expectations and helps employers keep improving will make it easier for businesses to support disabled people to start, stay and succeed in work.

Dr Nasser Siabi OBE Chief Executive at workplace inclusion specialist Microlink, said:

It has been a privilege to have been part of the dedicated team that helped shape Disability Confident from its earliest days. Ten years on, it is encouraging to see nearly 20,000 employers committed to inclusion.

Our next ambition must be to turn that commitment into measurable outcomes: more disabled people recruited, retained and progressing in their careers. Our experience with large global employers shows how early intervention and effective workplace adjustments can make a lasting difference to employees and businesses alike.

Dr Ruth Owen, Chief Executive at health and welfare charity Leonard Cheshire, said:

If we are serious about supporting more disabled people into work, we need employers to be confident too. Too many disabled people still struggle to find employers who understand their needs. A stronger scheme should give employers the guidance to create accessible workplaces and disabled people the confidence that jobs will be inclusive.

Additional information

About the reforms

The changes to Disability Confident will be introduced gradually, so employers have time to prepare.

Early guidance about the new scheme have been published today, with further tools and products to follow in the coming months. Existing members will be moved over to the new scheme from April 2027 onwards.

The core purpose of the scheme will remain unchanged. It will still encourage employers to recruit and retain disabled people, support workplace inclusion and progression, share good practice and show disabled people that employers are committed to inclusion.

The scheme will retain three levels, now renamed Foundation (formerly Level One), Practitioner (Level Two) and Champion (Level Three).

Every employer will work through the same themes of recruitment and onboarding, in-work support, and absence and return to work, but there will be a clearer pathway to progression between the levels and a greater incentive to progress beyond Foundation.

Key changes to the Disability Confident scheme include:

Time-limited entry level

Foundation will become a supported entry point with membership capped at two years with no option for renewal.

Employers who do not progress to the Practitioner level will leave the scheme at the end of that period with a support pack, with the option to rejoin the scheme once ready to progress.

Greater transparency from Practitioner employers

Practitioner level employers will be required to complete an annual Progress Statement setting out what they did, what progress they made and their priorities for the year ahead.

Tougher independent verification for Champion employers

The scheme will introduce independent third-party verification checks to validate membership, based on a structured scoring framework, clear evidence requirements, use of employee insight, and quality assurance.

Verifiers will complete a Verification Report for each organisation.

Greater transparency from the scheme

The government will publish an annual Disability Confident Scheme Performance Report on overall performance, participation and progress.

Stronger employee voice

Employers will be encouraged to gather feedback from disabled employees, and where possible job applicants, including through anonymous feedback and pulse surveys.

At Champion level, this insight will feed into verification.

Proportionate requirements for smaller employers

To widen participation among employers of all sizes, the criteria for SMEswill now recognise preparedness, such as having clear approaches, confident managers and suitable plans in place to respond effectively when situations arise.

The scheme will provide guidance, tools and support tailored for SMEs to help employers succeed.

More practical support

Employers will get more guidance, tools and templates, good practice examples and learning resources, and opportunities to test and share new approaches.

Phased introduction