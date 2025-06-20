Disability Equality Plan published

£2.5 million investment to drive change across Scotland.

A Disability Equality Plan launched today, backed by £2.5 million investment, will improve the lives of disabled people across Scotland and put their experiences and concerns at the heart of policymaking.

The funding, an increase of £2 million, recognises the significant challenges and barriers disabled people continue to face.

The plan reflects a government-wide commitment to ensure that the voices and experiences of disabled people are considered from the beginning.

Key actions include:

improved mental health support tailored to disabled people

expanded access to advice and support services

training for policymakers and leaders to build understanding of the issues facing disabled people

an annual Cabinet Takeover, giving disabled people a direct platform to speak to Ministers

Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart said:

"Disabled people are facing unprecedented hardship, deepening poverty and increasing social isolation. Years of austerity, the cost of living crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic have not helped and services need to be equipped to respond to these challenges.

“I am firmly opposed to the UK Government’s proposed reforms to social security and deeply concerned about the effects they will have on disabled people, people with long-term health conditions and unpaid carers. The UK Government’s own analysis estimates these will push a further 250,000 people across the UK, including 50,000 children, into poverty.

“We will not mirror these changes. We are committed to safeguarding our Adult Disability Payment and upholding the dignity and rights of disabled people. Our approach is rooted in dignity, fairness and respect - not austerity- and the UK Government should follow our lead and protect the social security safety system, rather than dismantling it.

“Scotland is showing that a better way is possible. The increased funding for the plan I am announcing today will build on our human rights-based approach to strengthen vital support and services for disabled people.

“I want to thank all the organisations that have worked tirelessly to help shape this plan. Their insight and leadership have laid the foundation for lasting change. We are committed to working with disabled people and their organisations, upholding the principle of ‘nothing about us, without us’. I am confident that Scotland can become a country where disabled people truly thrive.”

Chief Executive Officer of Glasgow Disability Alliance Tressa Burke said:

“This funding from the Scottish Government is a win for the collective action of disabled people and our allies. We are grateful to everyone who took part in our campaign Disabled People Demand Justice and commend the Scottish Government for responding positively. But it is a small step, when we need big leaps; poverty and inequality experienced by disabled people remain at unacceptable levels, and we need both the Scottish Government and the UK Government to urgently invest in disabled peoples' lives to deliver dignity and justice."

Chief Executive Officer of Inclusion Scotland Heather Fisken said:

“This plan and related actions are a welcome step forward, but these will only be successful if it is properly resourced and if it there is accountability of delivery. We want this accountability to be led by disabled peoples’ organisations and disabled people themselves – genuine partnership between our organisations and the Scottish Government requires honesty and scrutiny, and that will be our focus going forward.”

Chief Executive Officer of Disability Equality Scotland Lyn Pornaro said:

“This shows the power of disabled peoples’ campaigning, and is a step in the right direction, but our campaigning work to deliver justice for disabled people will continue. This includes making sure that both the Scottish Government and the UK Government deliver dignity, security, and human rights for disabled people – that requires investing in our communities and including services- not cutting the support we rely on.”

Background

