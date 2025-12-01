Ofcom
|Printable version
Disabled people remain underrepresented across broadcasting workforce
Disabled people remain significantly under-represented across TV and radio and data on class representation remains poor, according to Ofcom’s latest study on the make-up of the broadcasting industry workforce.
Ofcom’s ninth annual equity, diversity and inclusion in broadcasting report shows that disabled people continue to be woefully underrepresented across the industry, accounting for 12% of TV employees and 9% of radio employees in 2025. Despite representation increasing slightly year on year, it still falls well below the working population average of 18%.
At management level, the figures are starker still, with just one in ten (10%) senior TV roles held by disabled staff.
Similarly, from the limited socio-economic data available, it appears that only a quarter (27%) of employees are from a working-class background, against the UK benchmark of 39%.
Ofcom is calling on broadcasters to redouble their efforts, building on the sector-wide initiatives already in place, to drive improvements in disability representation in the coming year. We will continue to facilitate cross-industry engagement and action in this area.
We also want to see the significant gaps in socio-economic data collection addressed. Ofcom will convene an industry roundtable to agree comparable metrics and how they should be collected and used.
Other notable findings from the report include:
- there has been a steady growth of broadcast jobs outside of the capital, with nearly half (49%) of the UK’s TV and radio workforce is now based outside of London in the Nations and Regions - up from 48% last year.
- representation of women (44%) and people from minority ethnic groups (9%) across senior management roles remains below UK workforce benchmarks.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/tv-radio-and-on-demand/equity-and-diversity/disabled-people-remain-underrepresented-across-broadcasting-workforce
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ofcom publishes its 2024-25 annual report on the BBC28/11/2025 13:30:00
Ofcom has today published its annual report on the BBC, assessing the corporation’s performance in meeting the needs of viewers and listeners during the period April 2024 to March 2025. The report also includes the findings of Ofcom’s second ‘Periodic Review’ of the BBC.
Ofcom fines nudification site £50,000 for failing to introduce age-checks21/11/2025 11:20:00
Ofcom has issued a £50,000 fine against the provider of a nudification site for failing to use age-checks to protect children from online pornography, while 20 more porn services are targeted for enforcement
How online safety rules will help to protect children from bullying13/11/2025 10:15:00
This week is Anti-Bullying Week, an annual UK event organised by the Anti-Bullying Alliance that aims to raise awareness of bullying of children and young people in schools and elsewhere, and to highlight ways of preventing and responding to it.
Small-scale DAB licences awarded for five more areas12/11/2025 15:15:15
Ofcom yesterday awarded small-scale DAB multiplex licences for five more areas across the UK.
Ofcom update on investigation into online suicide forum07/11/2025 16:25:00
Ofcom yesterday provided an update on our investigation into the provider of an online suicide forum under the UK’s Online Safety Act.
Authorities from the UK, US, Canada, Australia and NZ to enhance cooperation on telecoms security07/11/2025 09:25:00
Telecoms regulators and government agencies from the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, convened by Ofcom, have published a joint statement on working together more closely to strengthen the security and resilience of telecoms networks and tackle consumer-facing risks from scams and fraud.
Ofcom invites views on future approaches to stamp pricing05/11/2025 10:20:00
Ofcom is inviting views on future approaches to stamp pricing, to ensure people have access to an affordable universal postal service.
Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints revealed31/10/2025 15:15:15
We’ve published the latest figures for complaints we’ve received about the UK’s main broadband, mobile, landline and pay-TV providers.