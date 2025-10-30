Disabled people to shape Timms Review into Personal Independence Payment

Disabled people will be at the heart of the first ever full review of Personal Independence Payment (PIP) following the appointment of two co-chairs, and the launch of a recruitment process for its wider steering group.

Dr Clenton Farquharson CBE and Sharon Brennan have been appointed as co-chairs of the Timms Review, alongside the Minister for Social Security and Disability, Sir Stephen Timms.

Dr Clenton Farquharson CBE brings more than 25 years’ experience as a national advocate for disability rights, co-production and social justice. He is Associate Director at Think Local Act Personal, a Trustee of Disability Rights UK, and National Development Team for Inclusion.

Sharon Brennan brings expertise from previous roles including as Director of Policy and External Affairs at National Voices, a coalition of health and care charities, and advising the Department for Transport on accessibility as a member of the Disabled Person’s Transport Advisory Committee.

Since PIP was introduced over a decade ago, there have been shifting trends in long-term health conditions and disability, plus changes in wider society and the workplace.

Close to 10 million working age people are disabled, and this number has grown by nearly 3 million since 2013/14. There have been greater increases in the prevalence of disability among young people and a rise in mental health conditions.

However, despite these shifts, PIP has never been fully reviewed until now.

The aim of this review is to make sure PIP fairly reflects the reality of the impact of people’s conditions in the modern world, as well as considering the needs of disabled people more widely. It will look at the role of PIP in enabling disabled people to live independently and fully participate in society, as well as the role of the assessment in unlocking wider support.

Minister for Social Security and Disability, Stephen Timms said:

We’re ensuring disabled people and those with long-term health conditions can access the same opportunities, choices, and chances as everyone else.

That’s why we’re putting them at the heart of the first ever full review of PIP – making sure it is fair and fit for the future.

I’m delighted to welcome Dr Clenton Farquharson CBE and Sharon Brennan as the Review’s co-chairs and encourage people with lived experience to apply to be part of this important work.

The Review will be co-produced with disabled people, the organisations that represent them and other experts, and will explore how PIP helps people manage and adapt to their long-term condition or disability in ways that expand their functioning and improve their independence.

An Expression of Interest has launched today to recruit 12 members for the Review’s steering group - the majority of whom will be disabled people or representatives of Disabled People’s Organisations – and will lead the co-production and strategic direction of the Review.

The steering group will not work alone: it will oversee a programme of participation that brings together the full range of views and voices. It will also draw on a broad range of evidence, sources and co-production methodologies to develop its recommendations.

Dr Clenton Farquharson CBE said:

We have an opportunity to ensure PIP reflects the everyday realities of disabled people’s lives.

I’m committed to working with my fellow co-chairs and the steering group so this benefit becomes something that empowers rather than frustrates: a system built on dignity, fairness, and trust.

Sharon Brennan said:

As a disabled person myself, I know from experience that disabled people are often disregarded on issues that affect them, so I am delighted that with this Review we will see them leading the conversation.

“The Government’s commitment to co-production of the Review will put the expertise and experience of disabled people at the heart of the important change we’re determined deliver.

The Review’s Terms of Reference have also been updated following changes made to the Universal Credit Act, and to provide further clarity on the Review’s scope. The Review is expected to report to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions by Autumn 2026, with an interim update expected ahead of that.

Today’s announcement follows extensive engagement that the Minister for Social Security and Disability undertook over the summer, meeting with representatives from over 50 organisations across the disability, welfare and co-production sectors, to discuss how co-production should be approached.

Alongside today’s announcement, as previously outlined in the Pathways to Work Green Paper, we will also continue to consider ways of using evidence from eligibility for other services to reduce the need for some people with very severe health conditions and disabilities to undergo a full PIP functional assessment.

We have also begun to explore how the process of transferring supporting medical evidence from the NHS to the department could be digitalised, where people have already consented to the NHS sharing that with us. This could reduce the administrative burden on both PIP applicants and the NHSas well as speed up the overall claim journey.

