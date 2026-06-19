Disabled teenager left without vital medical equipment after council housing failures, Ombudsman finds

A disabled teenager was left unable to use their wheelchair or access essential medical equipment following major surgery, because of avoidable failures by a London council, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.

The Ombudsman’s investigation into London Borough of Barking and Dagenham found that a family including a teenager, who is unable to walk and has extensive care needs, remained in unsuitable accommodation for almost 18 months due to accumulated delays and other failures by the council.

A representative on behalf of the family told the council the teenager could not use their wheelchair inside the flat, there was no space for a mobile hoist to help move them, and all changes of the teenager’s position had to be carried out manually, posing a health and safety risk to the teenager and their carers.

After being clearly informed the property was unsuitable, Barking and Dagenham failed to consider whether the family might be legally homeless. It also delayed by five months completing an Occupational Therapy (OT) assessment, requested by the teen’s hospital. This meant they underwent major surgery before the council had gathered the basic information needed to understand the family's circumstances. Following the surgery, all transfers had to be completed by hoist – equipment the family had no room to store or use in their current home.

The council also failed to properly explain a decision about the family’s rights to housing or inform them of their right to appeal. There was also an eight-month delay in the council issuing a formal complaint response.

Amerdeep Clarke, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:

"This case is a stark reminder of what can happen when processes fail a vulnerable child. The teenager underwent major surgery and came home to a property where they could not use their wheelchair, could not access their medical equipment, and could not move around with the dignity and independence they deserved. That is a deeply troubling outcome, and one that may have been avoided had the council acted promptly. "There are clear lessons here for all councils. The legal duty to consider whether a family may be homeless is triggered at a low threshold. It does not require a formal application or a visit to a specific department. Occupational Therapy assessments must be completed without undue delay, particularly where a person's medical needs are pressing. And when residents raise complaints, councils must respond fully and on time. "I welcome the fact that Barking and Dagenham has accepted all of our recommendations. The action plans they have committed to, on homelessness and OT waiting times, should prevent similar injustice in the future. I would encourage councils across the country to reflect on this case and consider whether their own processes meet the standards residents should expect."

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman remedies injustice and shares learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. In this case the council has agreed to apologise to the family and pay them £1,200. It will also meet with them to explore their housing options.

The Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case the council has agreed to improve guidance to complaints officers. It has also committed to producing action plans, with senior-level monitoring, setting out how it will identify potential homelessness cases at any point of contact and reduce OT waiting times.

Related Content : London Borough of Barking & Dagenham (25 002 702)