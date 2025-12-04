Disabled voters to recieve improved support at May 2026 elections

The Electoral Commission yesterday published updated guidance aimed at improving support for disabled people at polling stations in the May 2026 elections.

The guidance outlines how elections staff can assist disabled people voting in polling stations. The changes have been informed by a recent consultation with voters, electoral administrators and disability groups, and aim to reduce practical barriers so everyone can vote independently and in secret.

For the first time, the guidance will now apply to Scottish Parliament and Senedd elections, alongside its existing use at local elections in England, local and Assembly elections in Northern Ireland, and general elections in the UK. This provides consistency and clarity for voters and elections staff at polling stations across Great Britain.

Key changes to the guidance include:

Strengthened advice to support those with hidden disabilities, including immunosuppressed people and those with post-viral complications such as long Covid, ensuring their needs are recognised and planned for.

Expanded advice to help election staff contact disabled voters before polling day so relevant support can be provided. This includes information in accessible formats, promoting awareness of what assistance is available and what to expect at polling stations.

The range of equipment and measures which could be useful in supporting voters at polling stations has been expanded to include the British Sign Language (BSL) Video Relay interpreting service and training for polling station staff on the 'see a mask, wear a mask' protocol to support clinically vulnerable voters.

Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, yesterday said:

“It’s important that everyone can vote in secret and without barriers at the elections taking place across the UK next May. The Commission’s updated guidance is intended to help electoral staff make polling stations more accessible, improving the support that is already available so disabled people can vote independently.” “Voters, electoral staff and disability groups highlighted the specific needs of people who are clinically vulnerable or have hidden disabilities. As a result, we’ve made several changes to the guidance to ensure their needs are clearly recognised and planned for ahead of next year’s polls.”

The Commission has also published examples of successful approaches taken by Returning Officers (Opens in new window) to support disabled voters, such as engagement with local disability groups and implementing a pre-elections communication strategy. More information about the updated guidance is available in the response to the statutory consultation.

