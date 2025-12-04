Electoral Commission
|Printable version
Disabled voters to recieve improved support at May 2026 elections
The Electoral Commission yesterday published updated guidance aimed at improving support for disabled people at polling stations in the May 2026 elections.
The guidance outlines how elections staff can assist disabled people voting in polling stations. The changes have been informed by a recent consultation with voters, electoral administrators and disability groups, and aim to reduce practical barriers so everyone can vote independently and in secret.
For the first time, the guidance will now apply to Scottish Parliament and Senedd elections, alongside its existing use at local elections in England, local and Assembly elections in Northern Ireland, and general elections in the UK. This provides consistency and clarity for voters and elections staff at polling stations across Great Britain.
Key changes to the guidance include:
- Strengthened advice to support those with hidden disabilities, including immunosuppressed people and those with post-viral complications such as long Covid, ensuring their needs are recognised and planned for.
- Expanded advice to help election staff contact disabled voters before polling day so relevant support can be provided. This includes information in accessible formats, promoting awareness of what assistance is available and what to expect at polling stations.
- The range of equipment and measures which could be useful in supporting voters at polling stations has been expanded to include the British Sign Language (BSL) Video Relay interpreting service and training for polling station staff on the 'see a mask, wear a mask' protocol to support clinically vulnerable voters.
Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, yesterday said:
“It’s important that everyone can vote in secret and without barriers at the elections taking place across the UK next May. The Commission’s updated guidance is intended to help electoral staff make polling stations more accessible, improving the support that is already available so disabled people can vote independently.”
“Voters, electoral staff and disability groups highlighted the specific needs of people who are clinically vulnerable or have hidden disabilities. As a result, we’ve made several changes to the guidance to ensure their needs are clearly recognised and planned for ahead of next year’s polls.”
The Commission has also published examples of successful approaches taken by Returning Officers (Opens in new window) to support disabled voters, such as engagement with local disability groups and implementing a pre-elections communication strategy. More information about the updated guidance is available in the response to the statutory consultation.
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk (Opens in new window)
Notes to Editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
- The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish parliaments.
- The Elections Act 2022 introduced measures to provide greater flexibility and choice in how disabled voters are supported to vote at polling stations. The changes apply to local elections in England, Police and Crime Commissioner elections in England and Wales, local and Assembly elections in Northern Ireland, and general elections in the UK.
- Scottish and Welsh Governments have since introduced legislation ahead of the May 2026 polls to align the accessibility provisions for Scottish Parliament and Senedd elections with those introduced by the Elections Act for UK elections.
- The Commission’s provides guidance for electoral administrators on how to provide this support at polling stations. In drafting the updated guidance, the Commission aims to balance the inclusion of as many improvements suggested in the consultation responses as possible, whilst continuing to support Returning Officers’ flexibility to deliver solutions that meet local requirements.
- The consultation on statutory consultation on the draft guidance for Returning Officers on assistance with voting for disabled people was open between 4 August 2025 and 26 October 2025. The consultation received 72 responses from members of the public, electoral administrators, and a range of charity, civil society and third sector organisations.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/disabled-voters-recieve-improved-support-may-2026-elections
Latest News from
Electoral Commission
Changes to the curriculum opportunity to transform democratic education in schools06/11/2025 15:25:00
The Electoral Commission has welcomed recommendations to enhance citizenship education in the curriculum, saying it will better prepare young people to participate in democracy.
Electoral Commission responds to Speaker’s Conference report28/10/2025 13:25:00
The Electoral Commission has welcomed the insights of the Speaker’s Conference report (Opens in new window) on the security of MPs and candidates, and is working with partners across the electoral community to address the issue of abuse and intimidation ahead of the May 2026 polls.
Shadow education secretary talks democracy and elections with local pupils20/10/2025 15:15:00
Pupils at Knole Academy School in Sevenoaks have been talking to their local MP about voting, registering to vote and their democratic rights.
NI political parties accept £723,576 in donations in second quarter of 202505/09/2025 09:10:00
Political parties registered in Northern Ireland reported accepting £723,576 in donations and public funds during the second quarter of 2025 (April to June), according to figures published by the Electoral Commission (Opens in new window).
Political parties accept £11m in donations in second quarter of 202504/09/2025 15:25:00
Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting over £11m donations and public funds during the second quarter of 2025 (April to June), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission.
UK political parties’ financial accounts published22/08/2025 09:20:00
The financial accounts of political parties and accounting units (Opens in new window) have been published by the Electoral Commission.
Northern Ireland political parties’ financial accounts published21/08/2025 13:10:00
The financial accounts of political parties and accounting units in Northern Ireland have been published by the Electoral Commission.
UK and Ukraine Electoral Commissions deepen cooperation20/08/2025 11:05:00
The UK Electoral Commission and Central Electoral Commission of Ukraine yesterday (Tuesday) signed an agreement to develop and deepen cooperation on electoral matters, during a visit of the Ukrainian Electoral Commission to London.