Disadvantaged children face barriers to early education entitlement

A range of barriers prevent disadvantaged children in England from taking up their entitlement to 15 hours of funded early education, but national and local action could change this, concludes a major new report involving UCL researchers.

Funded by the Nuffield Foundation, ‘Early education for disadvantaged children: How local action can support take-up of the 15 hours entitlement’, highlights a challenging and confusing system for parents to navigate.

This includes different childcare entitlements, difficulties with the application process and restrictions on how funded hours can be accessed, as well as additional charges to access them.

The report shows that weak guidance from central government has led to local councils not having the levers needed to challenge such practices and ensure that funded provision is genuinely free and inclusive for families who need it most.

In addition, the study identified where local action can change this picture for disadvantaged families and found that take-up is higher where councils make early education a key priority for children’s outcomes and wellbeing, and where they have a relentless focus on removing barriers to take-up among disadvantaged families.

Co-author Professor Claire Crawford, (UCL Centre for Education Policy and Equalising Opportunities) recently said:

“Families face a range of challenges in accessing their entitlement to 15 hours of early education. “Our study found growing evidence of providers charging parents to access places, as well as placing constraints on the days and times that families can use care. “These practices are permitted within the government guidance, but are preventing some families from accessing their entitlement. The government announced yesterday (October 17) that it would review the use of charges, which is a welcome step in the right direction. “But with demand for early education likely to rise with the roll-out of the new entitlements for working families, greater action is likely to be needed to ensure children who may benefit the most from early education do not miss out.”

The report involved the UCL Centre for Education Policy and Equalising Opportunities, the Centre for Evidence and Implementation, Coram Family and Childcare, and early years expert Ivana La Valle.

Key findings include:

Parents find the different entitlements confusing and difficult to navigate. Councils say lengthy application processes and complex systems make accessing funded childcare difficult for parents, particularly those with English as an additional language or with low literacy or digital skills. This complexity for families is mirrored by the experiences of childcare providers, who speak of significant time spent administering the entitlements.

The additional childcare entitlements for working families (which are being expanded in a phased roll-out) have complicated the picture further, with conflicting and confusing messages to parents about eligibility and the purpose of different entitlements, as well as adding to the administrative burden for providers.

There is ongoing concern from childcare providers about the adequacy of funding for the 3-4-year-old entitlement, and inadequate funding to support disadvantaged children, particularly those with special education needs and disabilities (SEND).

Weak regulation of the delivery of funded hours has triggered responses from providers which create further barriers to take-up, such as constraining the number and structure of funded places offered, and asking parents to pay additional charges. A two-tier system of provision is emerging in some cases, which, at its most extreme, is inferior and stigmatising for parents using the disadvantaged two-year-old entitlement.

Lydia Hodges, Head of Coram Family and Childcare, recently said:

“At a time when childcare seems to rarely be out of the spotlight, these findings show that children who may benefit the most from early education are often missing out. But the study also shows that need not be the case – local councils can and do make a real difference in many areas. There’s excellent practice to learn from. “There are national lessons to be learned too. Right now, disadvantaged children are entitled to only half the hours of funded early education that children with working parents get, and at a later age. We have to ask ourselves if this is what we want for our children. Childcare is important for enabling families to work, but going to nursery isn’t just about childcare, it’s early education too. The Government has recognised that in their commitment to breaking down barriers to opportunity for every child, and their ambition to boost the number of children reaching their early learning goals. To do that, the funded entitlement must be accessible to all children.”

Eleanor Ireland, Education Programme Head at the Nuffield Foundation said: “This study provides important insights into why some families, particularly those experiencing disadvantage, don’t take up their early education entitlements, and what local authorities and the Department for Education can do to improve take-up. It makes important recommendations for changes to the way the policy is designed and delivered to reduce inequalities in access to early education, which are vital in the context of the expanding childcare entitlements for working families.”

To support higher take-up of the 15-hours entitlement, the report recommends national policy changes:

A ‘fair’ funding model that fully covers the costs of delivering funded hours, including the resources required to support children with SEND and other disadvantaged groups.

The above should go hand in hand with strengthening guidance, and supporting LAs to ensure that the 15 hours are genuinely free for families and admissions are inclusive.

Recognising the key role local authorities can play in ensuring that children who can benefit the most from early education, access the 15-hours entitlement, with separate, dedicated funding to deliver the policy locally.

A universal entitlement to 15 hours of funded early education for two-year-olds, which would reduce confusion amongst parents of 2-year-olds regarding eligibility, and reduce the administrative burden for providers and parents, likely boosting participation among disadvantaged children.

And suggests the following local actions:

Greater use of tailored one-to-one support to families who face more barriers, particularly home visits, which were found to make a difference.

Making early education entitlement ‘conversations’ a routine part of the work of all family-facing professionals.

Collecting detailed, up-to-date information on local places available to meet different needs, to more actively manage the supply of funded provision, and to ensure there is sufficient inclusive provision available.

Links

Media contact

Tom Cramp

E: t.cramp@ucl.ac.uk