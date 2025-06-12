FDA
|Printable version
‘Disappointing’ lack of workforce plan leaves more questions than answers over Spending Review cuts, says FDA
Following the publication of the 2025 Spending Review, the FDA has expressed disappointment at the lack of a civil service workforce plan.
The FDA has responded to the 2025 Spending Review, expressing disappointment at the lack of a civil service workforce plan, which the government had previously said would be published at the same time as the review.
FDA General Secretary Dave Penman said:
“As the Chancellor outlined many times in her speech, yesterday’s announcements were hers and the government’s choices – elected governments are free to make decisions around funding for departments – but cuts of this size and speed will have a significant impact on what the civil service is able to deliver for ministers and the country. The Chancellor needs to ensure that the commitments that she yesterday made to the country will match the resources available within public services.
“That’s why it’s disappointing to see the civil service strategic workforce plan, promised at the same time as the Spending Review, will now not be published until later this year. This lack of detail leaves civil servants with more questions than answers as to how these cuts are to be implemented.”
Prior to the details of the review being released, Penman appeared on the BBC News Business Today programme, calling on the government to make clear its priorities and provide the civil service with the resources to match them, saying:
“A spending round is all about priorities. You can’t just look at one side of the equation on numbers, those have to match what government’s commitments are. The civil service needs a clear plan on how it will deliver the government’s programme with the resources it’s allocated.”
Original article link: https://www.fda.org.uk/news/disappointing-lack-of-workforce-plan-leaves-more-questions-than-answers-over-spending-review-cuts-says-fda/
Latest News from
FDA
FDA at TUC Disabled Workers’ Conference 202512/06/2025 12:10:00
Last week, an FDA delegation attended the TUC’s 2025 Disabled Workers’ Conference, held at the Bournemouth International Centre. The conference brings together delegates from across the union movement to discuss, debate, and decide motions on issues affecting disabled workers.
FDA reiterates calls for a full independent bullying and harassment policy in the Senedd05/06/2025 11:10:00
Appearing before the Senedd Standards of Conduct Committee, FDA National Officer Jane Runeckles made clear that the process for dealing with bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct must be independent from MSs.
FDA rejects Reform’s “nonsensical” claims on EDI spending05/06/2025 10:10:00
The FDA has rejected claims made by Reform UK that £7 billion could be saved by cutting Equality Diversity and Inclusion initiatives, despite the most recent Cabinet Office review showing civil service EDI spending was around £27 million.
Civil service pay award demonstrates government has “failed to grasp the nettle of fundamental reform”26/05/2025 10:10:00
The government has published its Civil Service Pay Remit Guidance alongside a Written Ministerial Statement confirming the government’s decision to accept the recommendations of the SSRB.
ADC 2025: Penman says civil servants are “hungry for reform”20/05/2025 10:25:00
At the union’s Annual Delegate Conference delegates heard from guest speakers FDA General Secretary Dave Penman, journalist Lewis Goodall, and Cabinet Office minister Georgia Gould.
FDA delegation attends TUC Black Workers’ Conference 202530/04/2025 10:25:00
In April, the 2025 TUC Black Workers’ Conference took place at Congress House in London, attended by a delegation of FDA members.
The right to contribute: FDA Public Sector Development and Mentoring Scheme helps refugees enter civil service10/04/2025 14:10:00
The FDA’s Public Sector Development and Mentoring Scheme has been working alongside social enterprise Third Wave to help refugees find positions within the civil service. Tom Nathan speaks to both mentors and mentees about what they gained from the experience.
Hybrid working: Led by evidence, not headlines09/04/2025 11:10:00
Tom Nathan shares the findings and recommendations of the FDA’s recent report on ‘The future of office working in the civil service’.