‘Disappointing’ lack of workforce plan leaves more questions than answers over Spending Review cuts, says FDA

Following the publication of the 2025 Spending Review, the FDA has expressed disappointment at the lack of a civil service workforce plan.

The FDA has responded to the 2025 Spending Review, expressing disappointment at the lack of a civil service workforce plan, which the government had previously said would be published at the same time as the review.

FDA General Secretary Dave Penman said:

“As the Chancellor outlined many times in her speech, yesterday’s announcements were hers and the government’s choices – elected governments are free to make decisions around funding for departments – but cuts of this size and speed will have a significant impact on what the civil service is able to deliver for ministers and the country. The Chancellor needs to ensure that the commitments that she yesterday made to the country will match the resources available within public services.

“That’s why it’s disappointing to see the civil service strategic workforce plan, promised at the same time as the Spending Review, will now not be published until later this year. This lack of detail leaves civil servants with more questions than answers as to how these cuts are to be implemented.”

Prior to the details of the review being released, Penman appeared on the BBC News Business Today programme, calling on the government to make clear its priorities and provide the civil service with the resources to match them, saying:

“A spending round is all about priorities. You can’t just look at one side of the equation on numbers, those have to match what government’s commitments are. The civil service needs a clear plan on how it will deliver the government’s programme with the resources it’s allocated.”