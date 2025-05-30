Digital Poverty Alliance
|Printable version
Disconnected Britain: The Hidden Gaps in Local Digital Support
New research from the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) lays bare a disjointed system of digital support across the UK – where opportunity hinges on geography, and too many communities are being failed by silence, scarcity, or both.
Surveying more than 470 libraries, councils, schools, charities and community centres across regions including Dundee, Aberystwyth, Enniskillen, Portsmouth, Kidderminster, Easington, Wrexham and Plymouth, the study found that just 50 could readily provide information on digital inclusion services.
That gap is more than statistical. It is structural.
In towns like Easington and Plymouth, the absence of publicly visible support – whether for affordable connectivity, essential devices or digital skills – speaks to a deeper neglect. The infrastructure for inclusion simply is not there. Or worse, it is there, but invisible to the people who need it most.
“For too long, digital access has been treated as optional. It is not,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO of the DPA. “It is now one of the most basic determinants of opportunity in modern Britain. And yet, what this research shows is a landscape of confusion, fragmentation, and chronic underinvestment. We urgently need national leadership that empowers local delivery – clear strategies, fair funding, and a shared standard for what digital support should look like across the UK.”
The research calls for a new, coordinated approach – one that bridges national policy with frontline delivery. It recommends that:
- Schools assess the extent of digital poverty among students and implement 1:1 device access through budget allocations or donation programmes.
- Frontline services, including libraries, are equipped and trained to signpost support options effectively.
- Local authorities work alongside charities to design accessible, visible support pathways tailored to community needs.
While the solutions to digital exclusion are well established, this research makes clear that action on the ground remains fragmented and inconsistent. Local organisations are too often left without the guidance, visibility or resources they need to deliver meaningful support. Addressing this disconnect requires more than isolated initiatives – it demands a coordinated effort to embed digital inclusion into the fabric of public life.
That means aligning national ambition with local delivery, ensuring frontline services can reliably guide people to support, and creating systems that are proactive, not reactive. If we are serious about closing the digital divide, we must build a future where digital access is not an aspiration but a standard – available to everyone, everywhere, as a matter of course.
Read the full research report here.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/disconnected-britain-the-hidden-gaps-in-local-digital-support/
Latest News from
Digital Poverty Alliance
DPA Launches the UK Digital Inclusion Awards to Recognise Meaningful Action29/05/2025 15:25:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) is launching a new national initiative to recognise organisations taking meaningful steps to address digital exclusion.
Turning Ambition into Access: Join Us in Portsmouth27/05/2025 11:25:00
Across the UK, digital access now shapes who learns, who works, who connects, and who thrives
Getting Device Donation Right: How the DPA and Local Partners Are Expanding Digital Access20/05/2025 15:10:00
Digital exclusion in the UK is not an abstract policy problem. It is a daily constraint.
Inquiry into Digital Inclusion and Health: Call for Evidence12/05/2025 09:30:00
As digital systems become increasingly embedded across the NHS, questions about access, equity, and accountability are growing more urgent.
Digital Poverty Alliance expands Tech4Youth scheme on Walney Island to provide free laptops for children01/05/2025 10:12:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has expanded its Tech4Youth scheme to Walney Island in Cumbria, providing free laptops for children to keep in the area.
Tech4Youth expansion reaches Walney Island28/04/2025 09:30:00
Digital access continues to shape opportunity – determining how young people learn, apply for jobs, and interact with the services that underpin everyday life.
Moving Forward Together: The Next Phase of the National Delivery Plan16/04/2025 09:30:00
On Tuesday, 3 June 2025, the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) will host a day of discussion and reflection at the Square Tower in Portsmouth to introduce the next phase of its National Delivery Plan.
DPA Delivers Devices to Children and Families in Ealing02/04/2025 09:30:00
Laptops and tablets, once forgotten in drawers or waiting to be recycled, are now powering schoolwork, job searches, and online appointments across Ealing.
DPA Expands Tech4YoungCarers Programme17/03/2025 09:30:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) is expanding its Tech4YoungCarers programme to ensure that young carers across all of Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough, have access to the digital tools they need for education, work, and staying connected.