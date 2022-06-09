Discover how our Modular Buildings framework supported Reading Borough Council to provide shelter to the homeless

The requirement

Reading Borough Council had an urgent need to provide safe and secure accommodation for their homeless population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The solution

Reading Borough Council used our Modular Building Solutions framework to source a supplier who could fulfil their immediate need to support homeless individuals.

Integra successfully secured the contract. They demonstrated strong awareness of the requirement and the ability to design a well thought out dwelling plan. This was shown by their implementation of a similar award-winning programme for Launchpad, a Reading based homelessness prevention charity.

The results

Integra built 40 modular facilities that included a bed, private washing facilities, heating and equipment such as a kettle, toaster and TV. Caseworkers were on call 24 hours a day to provide residents with comprehensive and extensive assistance.

The occupants were extremely happy with their newly constructed homes which would ensure they remained warm and safe through the winter and beyond. The new site was managed by the homeless charity St Mungo’s, who also provided support to residents.

Reading Borough Council’s lead member for housing, Ellie Emberson said:

It is so meaningful that we were able to give 40 residents who had been rough sleeping around Reading the opportunity to have their own place with valuable on-site support. We know homelessness needs a partnership approach and through our joint working with St Mungo’s we are offering high-quality transitional housing with the needed support. This is an innovative way to tackle homelessness with new residents sharing positive comments about the opportunity this presents them by getting off the street.

