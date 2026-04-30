Discover London’s wildlife with Santander Cycles’ new photography challenge

Santander Cycles and the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition launch a new photography competition celebrating London's urban nature

Four winners will receive annual Santander Cycles subscription, exhibition tickets and an official exhibition book

One overall winner will also have their photograph showcased at South Kensington Underground station

Twenty limited-edition Santander Cycles will display standout images from this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition

Santander Cycles partners with the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition to launch a vibrant new photography competition encouraging Londoners to capture the capital's surprising pockets of wildlife.

Building on the cycle hire scheme's 15th‑anniversary celebrations and recent milestone of 150 million hires, the collaboration also introduces two special London Wildlife Side Quest nature-inspired cycling routes through London's greenest spaces to the Natural History Museum, London. Timed to coincide with the exhibition's run at the Natural History Museum, the initiative invites Londoners to explore the often-overlooked wildlife and green space woven through the city.

The photography competition will run via TfL's daily Metro page, inviting cyclists and city explorers to submit their best wildlife images taken while out on their rides.

Entries can be submitted to WildlifeSideQuest@tfl.gov.uk for a chance to win.

Four winners will each receive:

A Santander Cycles annual subscription (worth £120)

A pair of tickets to Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition (worth £31)

The official exhibition book (worth £28)

One overall winner will receive the full prize package plus a unique opportunity to have their photograph displayed at South Kensington Underground station.

To celebrate the partnership, 20 specially wrapped Santander Cycles will hit the streets featuring striking mudguard designs showcasing 10 iconic images from this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.

London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, said:

'This competition is a great way for Londoners to discover the city's surprising wildlife and explore its green spaces by bike. The new wildlife-themed side quest routes are designed to encourage people to take a detour from their usual journeys and explore more of London's hidden gems, supporting the Mayor's commitment to increasing cycling trips and building a greener London for everyone. With some great prizes up for grabs, I encourage all Londoners to get out on bikes, take some pictures and get to know London's greener side.'

David Eddington, Head of Cycle Hire at Transport for London, said:

'We're delighted to partner once again with Wildlife Photographer of the Year to bring a touch of nature to our Santander Cycles Side Quests routes. London is one of the greenest cities in the world, and these new nature inspired Side Quest routes offer a fantastic way to explore hidden natural gems while making the most of the Spring weather on our cycles.'

Melissa Noakes, Head of Sponsorship and Events at Santander UK, said:

'We're incredibly proud to support initiatives that inspire Londoners to engage with the community and world around them through the Santander Cycles scheme. This photography challenge marks an exciting step in how we are encouraging people to experience London differently; bringing together sustainable travel and creativity, while discovering the hidden pockets of nature the city has to offer this Spring.'

The partnership runs until the exhibition closes on 12 July 2026.

For more information on Santander Cycles Side Quest cycling routes visit - https://sidequests.london/

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