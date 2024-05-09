Natural England
Discover nature with this year’s National Nature Reserves Week
There's a huge range of free activities in Cornwall and Devon as part of National Nature Reserves Week during May.
Later this month (20 to 31 May), the beauty and variety of English landscapes and the wildlife they support will be celebrated through National Nature Reserves Week - and everyone is being encouraged to get out there are find inspiration through nature.
In Cornwall and Devon, there will be a whole host of free activities, from bat walks to craft days, being held during the 12-day festival.
Organised by Natural England, National Nature Reserves Week runs from 20 to 31 May, with some events being run by the National Trust and, in Devon, the Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust.
National Nature Reserves (NNRs) are for everybody, whatever your connection with nature. Whether you connect through wildlife, wellbeing, faith, friendship, culture or the arts, experience the spirit of NNRs this National Nature Reserves Week.
NNRs were established to protect some of our most important habitats, species and geology, and to provide ‘outdoor laboratories’ for research. They are central to the future of nature recovery in this country
In Devon, highlights include events at Yarner Wood, such as exploring the tropical rain forest and a bat walk on the Otter Estuary.
Meanwhile in Cornwall, there is something for everyone, including a chance to carry out citizen science work recording wildlife on Tregoss Moor, exploring crafts in nature on Goss Moor, immersing yourself in nature at Golitha Falls and looking out for rare jackdaw sized choughs, which are members of the crow family, and other wildlife on a walk along the Lizard.
Those are just some of the events taking place and you can find out more about all of the events at www.NNRweek.com. All events are free, but booking is needed for some of them.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/discover-nature-with-this-years-national-nature-reserves-week
