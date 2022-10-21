CCW
Discover the wonders of Walking with Water this autumn
Families can enjoy the wonders of walking with water this autumn, as part of a new campaign designed to inspire everyone to play their part in protecting the environment.
The launch of Walking with Water aims to help people of all ages make the connection between the water they use and the rivers, streams and other beautiful places where it is sourced.
The campaign is being spearheaded by the Consumer Council for Water (CCW) and includes a new online hub highlighting waterside walks across England and Wales offered by water companies.
Visitors to the site can download a booklet spilling over with water-related facts and activities, which has been produced to help younger walkers understand the value of water and how they can play their part in protecting it.
The online hub will include a continually updated gallery of user-submitted photos bringing to life people’s enjoyment of exploring the world of water.
There is also a postcode tracker provided by the Canal and River Trust to help people quickly spot opportunities to connect with water-inspired walks on their doorstep.
Karen Gibbs, Senior Leader for the Environment at CCW, said:
“Water is wonderful but it’s also coming under intense pressure as we’ve seen during this year’s drought, which is set to continue into the winter.”
“Every drop of water we use comes from the world around us and Walking with Water is all about helping people make that connection and feel inspired to change their habits.”
The ongoing drought – which has led to hosepipe restrictions in many parts of England and Wales – has brought into sharp focus the mounting pressure on water resources from climate change and population growth.
Inspiring people to value and change the way they use water is a vital part of staving off the threat of shortages in the future, alongside investment in new infrastructure and companies delivering on their promises to reduce leakage.
Walking with Water will encourage people to step up their efforts through helping them better understand where the water they use comes from and offering practical tips on how to reduce their use.
