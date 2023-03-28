Crown Commercial Service
Discover why UK Research and Innovation returns to CCS to support its sustainability plan
In this case study, you will learn how UK Research and Innovation uses Crown Commercial Service’s energy agreement to further its sustainability goals.
In 2021, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) furthered its sustainability goals using the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Heat Networks and Electricity Generation Assets (HELGA) agreement. The quick and simple procurement process allowed the UKRI estates and facilities management team to install two solar ultraviolet (UV) installations.
UKRI actively considers opportunities to further its sustainability strategy. So when unexpected funding became available, they needed to act quickly. They were able to capitalise on the opportunity and installed solar photovoltaic (PV) panels.
Solar projects can support electricity demand across an estate and generate potential income if exported back to the grid through an energy supplier. For example, ground-mounted and rooftop solar PV panels offer an economical alternative to generating electricity.
To take advantage of the funding, UKRI returns to use CCS’ HELGA agreement to complete two solar PV procurements, roof and ground mounted. Furthermore, the project was worth over £3.6 million.
Jonathan Smith, UKRI’s Commercial Business Partner responsible for Science & Technology Facilities Council (STFC) Estates and Facilities spending, says:
We knew from the start that time was a critical factor. Using the CCS agreement allowed us to run an accelerated process while remaining compliant with the Public Contract Regulations
Learn how we added power to UKRI’s procurement
To learn why UKRI returns to CCS to further achieve sustainability goals:
- read the full case study (or the accessible version)
- visit our carbon net zero webpage
- fill in our contact form
