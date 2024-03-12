National Archives
Printable version
Discovering Collections, Discovering Communities is taking a break in 2024
The Discovering Collections, Discovering Communities (DCDC) conference offers a unique collaboration opportunity for colleagues from across the Gallery, Library, Archive, Museum and Academic (GLAMA) sector. In 2023, this popular conference returned from entirely online to in person.
The conference partners – The National Archives, The British Library and Jisc – have taken time to review and consider delegate feedback and so, going forward DCDC will be a fully hybrid, international, biennial event.
This will ensure that DCDC audiences can continue to engage with peers, share and hear more about the incredible work that is being undertaken across the GLAMA sector, and take part in opportunities to network and develop professional skills, regardless of where they are in the world or their career stage.
Foundational to DCDC is the belief that our sectors thrive on innovation and creativity achieved through collaborating with each other. As such, the DCDC partners are committed to programming a conference that seeks to meet the diverse needs and priorities that are emerging across the GLAMA sector – a conference that fosters connection and community supporting development for both the sector and delegates alike.
The partners are also committed to ensuring that the conference provides an accessible, inclusive, engaging, and productive experience for all its delegates – a conference that fosters connection and community, supporting development for both the sector and delegates alike.
While DCDC will be taking a break in 2024, we are incredibly excited to share our DCDC25 vision with you soon. Watch this space!
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/discovering-collections-discovering-communities-is-taking-a-break-in-2024/
