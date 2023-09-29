National Archives
Discovery maintenance on 9 October
On Monday 9 October, Discovery (our online catalogue) and some related services will be closed for essential maintenance between 08:30 and 17:30 BST.
During this period, you won’t be able to:
- Search for records
- View catalogue descriptions
- Download digitised records
- Order copies of documents
- Order closed record research requests
- Use Discovery’s application programming interface (API).
Our Manage Your Collection services will also be unavailable that day.
The planned maintenance will not affect the rest of our website, including the online shop, image library or paid search services. You will also be able to book a reading room visit and register for a reader’s ticket.
