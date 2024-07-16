Discriminatory advert guidance updated

Britain’s equality watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, has today updated its guidance for those placing or publishing advertisements, to help them ensure such adverts are lawful and do not discriminate.

A discriminatory advert is one which restricts jobs, goods, services or facilities to people with a protected characteristic covered by the Equality Act 2010. They are unlawful except in very limited circumstances where the Equality Act specifically allows such a restriction.

The refreshed guidance provides greater clarity around ‘occupational requirements’, under Schedule 9 of the Equality Act 2010, where an employer can require a job applicant or employee to have a particular protected characteristic if it is necessary for the role.

The EHRC is aware of evidence that some employers have incorrectly applied occupational requirement exceptions. There appears to be a particular lack of clarity about the law where the protected characteristic is ‘sex’.

The updated guidance makes clear that where an occupational requirement relates to ‘sex’, the law says this means a person’s legal sex as recorded on their birth certificate or Gender Recognition Certificate.

This guidance will support employers and individuals to understand where adverts are lawful and where they are potentially unlawful and discriminatory.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: