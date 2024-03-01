Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Discussing the new Competence Framework for project managers in the built environment webinar
A new competence framework that applies to the management of projects in the built environment has been launched, following changes in the recently introduced Building Safety Act.
Introduced in response to learnings from the Grenfell Tower tragedy, this new framework will have significant implications for project professionals working in the built environment. APM is proud to have worked alongside RICS and CIOB in shaping these changes, to ensure project professionals have a clear understanding of how safer buildings can be created.
This webinar presented on Thursday 29 February, explored what these changes mean for project professionals and what they need to do next.
Read the Competence Framework for Project Managers in the Built Environment in England.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/discussing-the-new-competence-framework-for-project-managers-in-the-built-environment-webinar/
