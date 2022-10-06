techUK
Dismounted Situational Awareness (DSA) Project Component Request for Information (October 2022)
The DSA Project Team would like to invite organisations interested in supplying components for the DSA capability to respond to a Request for Information (RFI).
The DSA Project Team would like to invite organisations interested in supplying components for the DSA capability to respond to a Request for Information (RFI). The purpose is to understand market views on the procurement of DSA components and provide the opportunity for interested parties to highlight any market factors for consideration when selecting a procurement route.
This is a research exercise and so the project team will not be considering or responding to any unsolicited proposals.
Possible future work outlined in this RFI is subject to change at the discretion of the Authority, subject to contract, and does not represent any guarantee that such work will come to fruition.
Respondents may email any clarification questions to UKStratComDD-IES-BC-DSA-GM@mod.gov.uk by 17:00 26 October 2022. Note that clarification questions and responses will be published on our DSA Clarification Questions & Answers Forum. All Defence Share users will receive notification emails when new responses are published. We will not publish any commercially sensitive information.
The deadline for completing the survey is 17:00 Friday, 4 November 2022.
