Dispatch from Brussels: Updates on EU tech policy
AI
Potential AI Act Delay: On 29 August, at an event, EU AI Office Director Lucilla Sioli indicated the European Union would soon decide whether or not to propose postponing elements of the EU’s AI Act (notably for developers and users of high risk AI systems). This potential delay will depend on the progress made on ongoing standardisation work ahead of a key meeting with EU member states this month.
GPAI Code of Practice signatories: Last month, the EU Commission published the list of signatories to its GPAI Code of Practice. As a reminder, signing allows GPAI providers to adhere to the Code of Practice and allows them to benefit from streamlined compliance with AI Act obligations. The Commission will focus enforcement on monitoring signatories' adherence to the code, offering greater predictability and reduced administrative burden.
Data flows
EU Court decision on EU-US Data Adequacy Decision: On 3 September the General court of the Court of Justice of the European Union Union dismissed the action for annulment of the Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework (case T-553/23). The case which was raised by French MP Philippe Latombe in 2023 may now be appealed within two months and ten days of notification of the decision. The annulment of the EU-US DPF would surely raise key concerns regarding the functioning of a potentially renewed EU-UK data adequacy decision, which is why techUK will keep a close eye on these developments.
Digital Sovereignty
Summit on European digital sovereignty: During the 25th Franco-German Council of Ministers on 29 August, France and Germany announced the organisation of a high-level summit focusing on European digital sovereignty on November 18, 2025, inviting the Commission of the EU, other EU Member States as well as business representatives and other stakeholders. This includes a high-level forum with key public and private actors in digitalisation from both countries. The parties will also use the summit as a starting point to mobilise European investment including especially strategic programs with private capital while making sure to align national and EU funds.
Platforms
Tech Commissioner defends DSA and DMA: On 1 September, in an attempt to defend EU tech rules against MAGA politician Jim Jordan, who is responsible for organising a US hearing that would have attacked them, tech commissioner Virkkunen published an open letter defending the DSA and DMA as “sovereign legislation of the European Union”.
