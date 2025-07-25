Dispatch from Brussels: Updates on EU tech policy

techUK
AI
GPAI Code of Practice sign-up deadline: As indicated in our last update, the EU Commission has released its final version of the GPAI code of practice. providers of general-purpose AI models to sign the General-Purpose AI Code of Practice. Signatories will be publicly listed on 1 August 2025, one day before the AI Act's obligations for GPAI providers take effect on 2 August 2025. By signing, providers signal their intent to adhere to the Code of Practice and will benefit from streamlined compliance with AI Act obligations. The Commission will focus enforcement on monitoring signatories' adherence to the code, offering greater predictability and reduced administrative burden.
Commission published GPAI Guidelines: The European Commission has issued guidelines to help providers of general-purpose AI models comply with the AI Act, effective from 2 August 2025. These guidelines aim to provide legal clarity and complement the GPAI Code of Practice. The guidelines define GPAI models as those trained with computational resources exceeding 10^23 floating point operations and capable of generating language, text-to-image or text-to-video content. The guidelines clarify the roles of providers, outline exemptions for open-source models, and detail obligations for high-risk models, including risk assessments and mitigation measures. Providers can adhere to the General-Purpose AI Code of Practice to demonstrate compliance and reduce administrative burdens.
EU Commission launches call for AI Act Advisory Forum applications: The European Commission is accepting applications for the Advisory Forum under the AI Act, inviting stakeholders from various sectors to contribute to the responsible implementation of AI regulation. This forum will advise the Commission on a broad range of AI Act issues, ensuring balanced representation and diversity. Permanent members will include key EU agencies such as Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) and the EU cybersecurity agency ENISA, along with standardisation bodies like European Committee for Standardization (CEN), the European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization (CENELEC), and the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). Members will serve two-year terms and must actively participate without remuneration. Applications close on 14 September 2025 for experts from organisations with proven AI-related track records.
EU Commission launches €9 million tender for technical support on GPAI Safety: The AI Office has launched a call for tenders to procure technical support for the enforcement of the AI Act, focusing on assessing and monitoring systemic risks posed by General-Purpose AI (GPAI) models at EU level. This initiative aims to strengthen the AI Office capacity to evaluate and monitor compliance with the AI Act, especially in relation to GPAI systems that may present significant risks to public safety, security, and fundamental rights. This project will be funded under the Digital Europe Programme, with a total budget of €9 million
Data flows
EU Commission kicks off UK Data adequacy decision process: The Commission is now starting the formal process to renew the EU-UK adequacy decision, after the UK finalised its Data Use and Access Bill earlier in June. The adequacy decision will now need to be approved by the European Data Protection Board and EU Member States.
Budget
EU Commission unveils plans for 2028-2034 budget: On 17 July, the EU Commission unveiled its vision for the European Union's future with the announcement of the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF). The €2 trillion budget plan aims to steer the bloc through 2028 to 2034. President Ursula von der Leyen described the proposal as “the most ambitious ever” and a transformative push to match Europe’s aspirations and challenges. Among the important announcement was the allocation of close to €410 Billion in order to “back the strategic technologies of tomorrow”. The budget proposal still needs to be approved by EU Member States and Parliament.
Platforms
Protection of minors: The European Commission issued final guidelines on protecting minors on online platforms under the Digital Services Act on 14 July. The guidelines advise platforms accessible to minors on how to ensure a “high level of privacy, safety and security” for young users (per DSA Article 28). Though not legally binding, the Commission will use them as a key benchmark when assessing compliance. Notably, an EU prototype age verification app was also unveiled to support this effort.
Commission launches consultation on forthcoming Digital Fairness Act: The European Commission launched a public consultation and a call for evidence on the forthcoming Digital Fairness Act. The Digital Fairness Act will seek to strengthen protection and digital fairness for consumers, while ensuring a level playing field and simplifying rules for businesses in the EU. It will seek to address specific challenges as well as harmful practices that consumers face online, such as deceptive or manipulative interface design, misleading marketing by social media influencers, addictive design of digital products and unfair personalisation practices, especially where consumer vulnerabilities are exploited for commercial purposes. The Consultation will close on 14 September 2025.
