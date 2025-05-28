techUK
|Printable version
Dispatch from Brussels: Updates on EU tech policy
AI
AI Act Compliance – Call for tenders: The EU AI Office will shortly be seeking external contractors to offer technical support for compliance monitoring, particularly in evaluating risks associated with general-purpose AI models at the EU level, as permitted by Articles 89, 92, and 93 of the AI Act. The tender, valued at €9,080,000, is divided into six distinct lots. The first five lots address specific systemic risks: 1) CBRN, 2) cyber threats, 3) loss of control, 4) harmful manipulation, and 5) sociotechnical risks. These lots include risk modelling workshops, the development of evaluation tools, the establishment of a reference procedure and reporting template for risk assessment, and continuous risk monitoring services. The sixth lot centres on an agentic evaluation interface, providing software and infrastructure to assess general-purpose AI across various benchmarks. You can find out more about this on the official tender page.
Simplification
Exempting 38,000 companies from EU laws: On Wednesday 21 May, The European Commission announced it would introduce a new "small mid-cap" category, exempting companies with up to 750 employees and €150M turnover from eight EU laws, including GDPR, and the Batteries Regulation. This aims to support growing firms, encompassing 38,000 regional economic players. The move is part of the EU's fourth Simplification Omnibus Package which aims to target administrative burdens. Exemptions also applied to the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence directive. The change was implemented through targeted amendments to existing laws.
Consultations on simplification legislation: As part of its broader simplification push and the many Omnibus packages that are coming out, the EU published a variety of consultations on 23 May. These consultations on upcoming pieces of legislation touch upon a wide range of issues from reporting requirememts to funding instruments. Some of the more relevant consultations are the following:
-
Omnibus Regulation Aligning product legislation with the digital age
-
Omnibus Directive Aligning product legislation with the digital age
-
Burden reduction and simplification for competitiveness of small mid-cap enterprises - Omnibus Directive
-
-
AI Liability Directive: The Directive which has the been the focus of much discussion over the past few weeks (as some in the European Parliament argue the EU Commission should walk back on its decision to withdraw the legislation from its 2025 work programme), has recently been discussed in the European Parliament’s Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection (IMCO). The Committee adopted its opinion on the Directive, calling it “premature and unnecessary”. IMCO explained that the creation of a separate AI liability Directive is not justieified as the AI act and the recently revised Product Liability Directive are sufficient.
Data flows
Data Union Strategy: On 23 May, the EU Commission launched a public consultation on its upcoming “Data Union Strategy”. The strategy aums to ensure coherence between policies, infrastructures, and legal instruments on data. With this consultation (which will close on 18 July), the Commission hopes to gather views on the use of data in AI, on simplifying rules that apply to data, and on international data flows.
Single Market
The New Consumer Agenda – Digital Fairness: On 19 May, the EU Commission opened a public consultation on its upcoming "New Consumer Agenda 2025-2030". The agenda will cover topics ranging from promoting a “fair green and digital economy” and strengthening the “enforcement of consumer protection legislation”. Importantly the New Consumer Agenda will contain a list of measures to be taken in 2025-2030 on digital fairness.
Quantum
EU Quantum Strategy: On 19 May, the EU Commission launched a public “Call for Evidence” to help shape a new EU Quantum Strategy (expected Q3 2025). The initiative, part of efforts to boost EU competitiveness, invites input (deadline 3 June) on quantum research, computing and communication infrastructure, industrial deployment and skills development. With this upcoming Strategy, the EU will aim to align diverging national strategies and to make Europe “the world’s quantum continent”.
techUK International Policy and Trade Programme activities
techUK supports members with their international trade plans and aspirations. We help members to understand market opportunities, tackle market access barriers, and build partnerships in their target market. Visit the programme page here.
techUK Report - Enabling Growth and Resilience: the UK Tech Sector in an Uncertain World
New techUK report outlines key policy recommendations to boost the UK’s growth through the tech sector amid global challenges, emphasising resilience, trade leadership, and strategic investment.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/dispatch-from-brussels-eu-tech-policy-updates.html
Latest News from
techUK
tech2035: UK Defence back in the spotlight ahead of Industrial Strategy28/05/2025 14:25:00
UK Defence back in the spotlight
techUK reiterates the need for a comprehensive approach to AI and copyright23/05/2025 13:05:00
TechUK recently wrote to the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Peter Kyle MP to reiterate our position that the Data (Use and Access) Bill is the wrong legislative vehicle to address the complex issue of AI and copyright.
Tech2035 opinion - How techUK can help the Industrial Strategy manage change21/05/2025 12:20:00
By balancing certainty and stability with the continual evolution and invention required to embrace the industries of the future, business stands ready to be a proactive partner to Government, but can only do so if the Government is willing to maintain networks that can facilitate this support.
Towards certainty and stability, UK Government to set out new ten-year budgets for R&D funding21/05/2025 11:05:00
techUK welcomes the announcement on ten-year R&D budgets, a major ask of techUK members in our UK Tech Plan and Spending Review.
techUK publishes Defence Industrial Strategy Review submission20/05/2025 16:25:00
techUK calls on MOD to address ‘core-enabler’ challenges in Defence Industrial Strategy.
UK SPF Report: Future of the UHF band after 2034 - An analysis of options in the UK19/05/2025 16:25:00
The UK Spectrum Policy Forum (UK SPF) commissioned a second study from Coleago Consulting to launch a new report titled “Future of the UHF Band After 2034: an analysis of options in the UK.”
NHS England launch Cyber Security Charter19/05/2025 10:25:00
NHS England has announced the introduction of a Cyber Security Charter in an open letter addressed to all current, prospective and aspiring suppliers to the NHS.
Dispatch from Brussels: Updates on EU tech policy14/05/2025 15:25:00
GDPR: On 8 May the two key EU independent data protection authorities, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) and the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) published a joint letter reviewing the Commission’s draft GDPR proposal, offering preliminary support for the Commission’s targeted simplification initiative (which we have yet to see) while urging the Commission to ensure proportionate and fair balance between the protection of personal data and the interests of organisations with less than 500 employees. We are expecting to know more about the EU’s GDPR simplification plans after the summer (with the publishing on the EU’s Data Strategy)