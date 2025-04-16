Dispatch from Brussels: Updates on EU tech policy - April 2025

AI

EU’s AI Plan: On 9 April, the EU Commission published it’s AI Continent Action Plan. The plan, which rests on 5 key pillars (computing infrastructure, Data, Skills, Development of algorithms and adoption, and simplification of rules) is the the EU Commission’s big plan to turn Europe into the “leading AI continent”. You can find our initial summary of the plan here.

Public consultations: Alongside the plan, the EU Commission opened two public consultations, one for the Cloud and AI Development Act, and one for the Apply AI Strategy. Both will play an important role in shaping the implementation of the EU’s AI Continent Action Plan, with the latter consultation also including specific questions on the challenges in the AI Act implementation process. techUK will seek to answer these consultations in the most effective way in the coming weeks.

Digital Fairness

Digital Fairness Act (DFA): The act is being designed to tackle manipulative and unethical practices in the digital space (such as the use of so called “dark patterns”). Speaking at the European Retail Innovation Summit in Brussels on 9 April, Commissioner McGrath reiterated that the DFA will draw upon the findings of the Digital Fairness Check and that a public consultation is due to launch “in the coming weeks”, with a legislative proposal expected by Q3 2026.

Data flows

EU-US Data Framework: On 1 April, French MP Philippe Latombe, who had launched a challenge seeking the annulment of the EU-US Data Privacy Framework (DPF) back in 2023, had his first hearing at the General Court of the European Union. The court will issue a decision in a few weeks or months. It is important to note that the case could find itself appealed to the Court of Justice of the EU should one of the concerned parties by dissatisfied (which would add months to the procedure. The annulment of the EU-US DPF would surely raise key concerns regarding the functioning of a potentially renewed EU-UK data adequacy decision, which is why techUK will keep a close eye on these developments.

GDPR Procedural Rules: The next interinstitutional negotiations on the GDPR procedural regulation meant to take place in April has now been postponed. The proposed regulation is meant to provide authorities with concrete procedural rules when applying the GDPR, especially in cases that affect individuals across multiple Member States. The last draft text from February can be found here.

Simplification Agenda

GDPR: On 3 April, EU Commissioner McGrath announced that the GDPR simplification will be presented as a specific proposal in the coming weeks by the Commission and will be a “part of the forthcoming omnibus package”. The package in question is the so-called simplification package for small and medium-sized businesses which, while originally planned for 16 April 2025, is now expected for 21 May 2025.

AI Liability Directive: The Directive which was withdrawn from the Commission’s work programme back in February still finds itself brought up in key institutional exchange. In a question to EU Tech Commissioner Henna Virkunnen, the European Parliament’s IMCO committee members inquired into the rationale behind withdrawing the Liability directive (on 8 April). A similar question was raised by the JURI committee (9 April). Following this, MEPs Axel Voss (who had been appointed as the main rapporteur for the file), and Brando Benifei (Rapporteur for the AI Act), published a letter addressed to the Commission, expressing their disappointment and concern at the withdrawal of the AI liability directive. While there are no plans to bring the directive back, it will be important to see if the expressed dissatisfaction gathers further momentum.

EU Single Market

Own Initiative Report: The own initiative report by the European Parliament is still in its draft stages, however it gives us an insight into the Parliament’s stances on the EU Commission’s competitiveness agenda and its simplification objectives

Cybersecurity

EU’s Internal Security Strategy: the Strategy which was published on 1 April touched upon key challenges related to technology and ensuring high levels of cybersecurity in the EU. One of the notable announcements in the strategy was commitment by the Commission to “present a Technology Roadmap on encryption to identify and assess technological solutions to enable lawful access to data by law enforcement authorities in 2026”

Quantum

Quantum strategy and Quantum Act: the Quantum Strategy and Quantum Act, which will build upon existing legislation like the EU’s Chips Act and seek to create a build the foundations to secure the EU’s position as a leading global hub in commercial quantum solutions, have been delayed. The Strategy is now scheduled for June 2025, while the Act is scheduled for Q1 2026.

