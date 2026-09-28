Dispatch from Brussels: updates on EU technology policy

Welcome to the latest edition of Dispatch from Brussels, techUK's bi-monthly update on the European policy developments shaping the operating environment for UK technology companies.

Welcome to this edition of the Dispatch from Brussels. Over the course of the last two weeks, we saw some interesting announcements, with Ursula von der Leyen calling for “pacing” the AI frontier during her State of the EU address. We also got to see the announcement of the EU KIDS Act and the cyber resilience act reporting went live. Below is a more detailed overview of what has kept the EU tech policy space busy.

State of the EU Address

EU Commission President opens the door to Associate EU membership for Canada: on 16 September 2026, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered her State of the EU address. This annual speech, first introduced in 2010, is delivered before the European Parliament and is meant to ensure transparency in the EU's political life while highlighting the EU Commission's key priorities. This year's address was of particular importance as it was attended by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and saw the proposal to open the door to Canada becoming the first associate member of the European Union. The speech also reiterated the call to pace the AI frontier and announced the EU Kids Act proposal meant to take a tiered, age based approach to social media. You can find out more about the speech on our website.

UK-EU Summit

Burnham and von der Leyen discuss the summit: On 22 September, the Andy Burnham met with von der Leyen in the margins of the UN General Assembly. According to Downing Street’s own readout, the agreed to work towards a successful UK-EU Summit later this year and “emphasised the importance of working together to meet the common security threats faced by Europe, to reduce illegal migration and to respond to unfair competition and overcapacity in global markets.”

Artificial Intelligence

EU AI Board holds its 9th meeting: On 17 September, the AI Board met under the chairmanship of the Irish presidency of the EU Council to discuss and review the current priorities for implementing EU AI Policy. As a reminder, the EU AI board was created under the AI Act to serve as a central advisory and coordination body for AI governance in the EU. The board includes one representative from each EU Member State. Their agenda included cooperation on market surveillance and governance structures around pre-market conformity assessment, the possibility of introducing a secondment programme for market surveillance authorities to the EDPS, and the the wider AI Board’s governance structures. The next board meeting will take place on 18th November on the sidelines of the Apply AI Summit.

EU proposes energy rating scheme for data centers: on 21 September the Commission put forward an EU rating scheme for data centres above 500 kW. It covers energy and water use and contribution to the energy system, such as reuse of waste heat. The delegated act now faces two months of scrutiny, and the first ratings are expected in 2027. A call for evidence on minimum performance standards is open.

Online Platforms

EU proposes KIDS Act: On 17 September the Commission proposed the EU KIDS Act, a regulation harmonising rules on children's access to online services. It follows a call from all 27 member states for swift and decisive action at EU level, made at an Irish Presidency conference in Dublin on 10 September. The main elements:

Age limits: no social media accounts under 13 13 and 14-year-olds limited to supervised "mini accounts", with restricted contacts and a one-hour daily limit an EU-wide minimum age of 15 for an account of one's own

Scope: social media and video-sharing platforms, online games, and AI chatbots and companions. App stores and operating systems would be expected to support age-gating.

social media and video-sharing platforms, online games, and AI chatbots and companions. App stores and operating systems would be expected to support age-gating. Safe by design: for minors, bans on features such as infinite scroll, autoplay, variable rewards and night-time notifications. Accounts would be private by default, with limits on contact from strangers.

for minors, bans on features such as infinite scroll, autoplay, variable rewards and night-time notifications. Accounts would be private by default, with limits on contact from strangers. Burden of proof reversed: providers must show that their services are age-appropriate and safe.

providers must show that their services are age-appropriate and safe. Age verification: privacy-preserving tools such as the EU age verification app or the EU Digital Identity Wallet. Existing accounts would also have to be checked.

privacy-preserving tools such as the EU age verification app or the EU Digital Identity Wallet. Existing accounts would also have to be checked. Enforcement: the Commission for the largest platforms and national authorities for the rest, with fines of up to 6% of global turnover.

Talks in the Council are likely to be difficult. Multiple countries have already expressed discontent at the idea of blanket bans. techUK will keep a close eye on these developments.