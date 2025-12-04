Displaced adult social care workers support

£500,000 fund opens to help remove employment barriers.

Eligible employers can apply as of yesterday for targeted support with the cost of hiring international displaced social care workers who are already in the UK, impacted by UK Government changes to immigration policy.

The industry faces workforce shortages and recruitment challenges after the UK Home Office closed a social care visa route for overseas workers, with statistics showing the number of Health and Care Worker visas for those in a Caring Personal Service Occupation being granted has fallen by 88% in the year to end June 2025.

The Scottish Government has invested £500,000 to help displaced adult social care workers who are already in the UK, and have found themselves without sponsored employment through no fault of their own. This fund will help remove barriers faced by these workers when trying to find employment within the Scottish adult social care sector.

Announcing the opening of the fund in the Scottish Parliament, Social Care Minister Tom Arthur yesterday said:

“The UK Government’s decision to end the international recruitment of care workers, without sufficient notice or any substantial consultation on the impact, has already been devastating for the care sector in Scotland. The industry is highly dependent on international workers and we greatly value the contribution made by people who settle and work in our communities. “The impact of the UK Government’s measures will exacerbate existing workforce shortages across the care sector and directly undermine the ability to provide safe, dignified and consistent care to some of the most vulnerable members of our society. “Scotland has many talented and compassionate international care workers who call our country home, and through this £500,000 fund I am determined that workers be welcomed here, supporting our communities and making a difference in the lives of our most vulnerable.”

Scottish Care Chief Executive Dr Donald Macaskill yesterday said:

“Scottish Care welcomes the launch of the Adult Social Care Displaced Worker Scheme and the vital support it offers to international staff who play an essential role in Scotland’s social care sector. “Recent Home Office policy changes have once again intensified pressures on care providers and staff teams at a time when demand for services is high and organisations continue to face significant challenges in recruiting sufficient numbers of skilled workers. “Scottish Care will continue to work with the Government and other partners to ensure these valued colleagues remain part of our communities and to advocate for sustainable workforce solutions that safeguard the future of social care in Scotland.”

Background

According to statistics published by the Home Office, the number of Health and Care Worker visas for those in a Caring Personal Service Occupation being granted has fallen by 88% since the UK Government’s decisions to exclude dependants from applications in March 2024, and to close the Social Care Visa Route entirely in July 2025.

Adult Social Care Displaced Worker Scheme – gov.scot