Business Companion
|Printable version
Disposal of spent hens in Scotland: options evaluation
In response to ongoing concerns within the Scottish egg production sector regarding transportation times around the disposal of spent hens, the Scottish Government commissioned SAOS to evaluate the options available to ensure the industry can comply with any emerging changes in RSPCA standards.
In 2023, Scotland produced around 1.5 billion eggs from a hen population of just over 5 million, representing around 12.5% of total UK output. Typically, a hen will be around 78 weeks old at the end of its productive life. This mean that around 4.8 million hens are slaughtered each year for the purpose of exports, food-service markets and pet food.
The nearest spent hen abattoirs are located in the North of England at Bradford and Gainsborough. At best, the travel time for spent hens is around 4 hours from the South of Scotland and can stretch to up to 12 hours from the north of Scotland.
Four businesses dominate the egg sector in Scotland. The value of smaller producers is also recognised within Scotland.
(Source: Scottish Government, 10 October 2025)
Information on poultry can be found in 'Poultry at markets: handling and transport' and 'Registration and records of poultry and other captive birds'.
Original article link: https://www.businesscompanion.info/en/news-and-updates/disposal-of-spent-hens-in-scotland-options-evaluation
Latest News from
Business Companion
Livestock feed controls in Scotland review: analysis10/11/2025 15:25:00
Findings of our review of livestock feed controls, with a particular focus on the risk of spreading transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs). These controls are vital for safeguarding both animal and public health.
Fake Toys, Real Harms: experts warn parents of dangerous fake toys09/10/2025 11:20:00
A new Intellectual Property Office campaign warns buyers of major health and safety risks.
Bovine tuberculosis: Godfray evidence review update 202507/10/2025 16:10:00
In 2018, the Government commissioned an independent bovine TB strategy review of our strategy for achieving officially bovine tuberculosis free (OTF) status in England by 2038. The review was led by Professor Sir Charles Godfray, supported by a small working group.
Secret filming exposes dangerous trade in illegal Botox30/09/2025 13:20:00
The BBC is reporting that researchers posing as beauticians have secretly filmed a nurse trading prescriptions over WhatsApp, a pharmacist coaching clients to falsify records and a bogus doctor handing over Korean toxin vials for cash.
Which? says shoppers' safety is at risk from high-end fakes24/09/2025 10:20:00
Dangerous Dyson hairdryers and GHD straighteners, rip-off Apple Airpods and fake football shirts are among the counterfeit products sold online that Which? has uncovered, as it calls for an urgent overhaul of Trading Standards.
'Killer car seats' still sold online 10 years after they were first identified, Which? finds19/09/2025 13:20:00
A new Which? investigation has found illegal car seats still being sold on online marketplaces including eBay, Little Dreams, ManoMano, Shein and Wish, 10 years after the consumer champion first revealed the potentially lethal threat they pose to children.
Proposed ban on the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s08/09/2025 13:20:00
Children will be protected from the harm caused by high-caffeine energy drinks under new proposals to ban their sale to under-16s.
FSA launches consultation on first proposed CBD food product authorisations05/09/2025 15:10:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has launched a public consultation on the proposed recommendation to authorise the first cannabidiol (CBD) food products as novel foods in Great Britain.
Dangerous baby sleeping bags from online marketplaces pose suffocation risk, Which? reveals04/09/2025 14:10:00
In a snapshot investigation, the consumer champion found that online marketplaces have been allowing the sale of baby sleeping bags similar or identical to products that were officially recalled by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) for suffocation risks.