Home Office
|Printable version
Disruptive fans banned from World Cup in Qatar
Supporters with football banning orders prevented from travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.
Measures to prevent disruptive and violent football fans subject to football banning orders in England and Wales from travelling to the World Cup in Qatar came into effect as of friday (14 October 2022).
From 10 November the 1,308 people subject to a football banning order will be required to hand in their UK passports to the police until the end of the tournament, facing up to 6 months in prison and an unlimited fine if they fail to do so or attempt to travel to Qatar and neighbouring countries.
Passports will be returned to individuals after the final match of the tournament. If they wish to travel to other countries during this period, they will need to seek permission to hold on to their passports and will be subject to thorough checks.
As part of a targeted operation at ports, police will also be able to intercept known troublemakers who are likely to cause further disruption to stop them from attending the tournament. If they are caught attempting to travel, they will face a banning order court hearing within 24 hours.
Police officers in the UK and Qatar will gather intelligence during the tournament, with fans causing disruption during the World Cup risking arrest or being handed a football banning order on their return to the UK.
This is part of wider action the government has taken to crack down on violence and disorder at football matches, which includes extending football banning orders to cover the women’s domestic game and football-related online hate crime, and the imminent extension to Class A drug offences at matches.
The police also continue to take action, with over 2,100 arrests made and 516 new football banning orders issued in the 2021 to 2022 season.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/disruptive-fans-banned-from-world-cup-in-qatar
Latest News from
Home Office
Hillsborough: independent forensic pathology review established07/10/2022 11:10:00
The Home Office has established an independent review of the forensic pathology response to the Hillsborough disaster.
First launch from the UK05/10/2022 16:50:00
The Home Office has established an independent review of the forensic pathology response to the Hillsborough disaster.
Over 500 criminals and immigration offenders removed30/09/2022 16:12:00
Foreign criminals removed in September had received combined prison sentences of more than 337 years.
Our ‘effective delivery’ principle in action: Updating a scientific e-licensing service29/09/2022 11:10:00
Blog posted by: Ben Stevens, Product Lead, Enablers, 29 September 2022 – Categories: DDaT Strategy, Delivery.
New support for victims of county lines exploitation26/09/2022 11:10:00
Hundreds more victims expected to be helped through funding of support services to 2025.
New crackdown on fraud and money laundering to protect UK economy22/09/2022 15:34:00
Wide ranging reforms designed to bear down on kleptocrats, organised criminals and terrorists abusing the UK’s open economy have been introduced to Parliament today.
Foreign criminals and illegal entrants to the UK removed to Albania05/09/2022 15:20:00
Offenders removed had received combined prison sentences of more than 87 years.
Independent review on departure of Metropolitan Police Commissioner published05/09/2022 10:20:00
Sir Tom Winsor's review into the circumstances of Dame Cressida Dick's departure has been published.