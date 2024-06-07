Disused heritage building ‘transformed’ for use in the 21st century

A redevelopment project has transformed a disused building in the heart of Rhyl into a vibrant indoor market.

The former Queen’s buildings and Savoy Hotel sites have been given a new lease of life and will bring welcomed employment opportunities and economic activity to the town. The development is a key regeneration project for Rhyl, linking the promenade to the town centre.

Now known as the Queen’s Market, it will provide an exciting, modern offer in the town centre, including a variety of catering options, permanent and temporary retail market stalls and flexible events space.

The external space will be utilised for larger events, outdoor markets and will providing community space and seating.

The project has received more than £6m of funding support through the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Programme.

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Julie James, recently visited the market.

The Cabinet Secretary said: