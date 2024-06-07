Welsh Government
|Printable version
Disused heritage building ‘transformed’ for use in the 21st century
A redevelopment project has transformed a disused building in the heart of Rhyl into a vibrant indoor market.
The former Queen’s buildings and Savoy Hotel sites have been given a new lease of life and will bring welcomed employment opportunities and economic activity to the town. The development is a key regeneration project for Rhyl, linking the promenade to the town centre.
Now known as the Queen’s Market, it will provide an exciting, modern offer in the town centre, including a variety of catering options, permanent and temporary retail market stalls and flexible events space.
The external space will be utilised for larger events, outdoor markets and will providing community space and seating.
The project has received more than £6m of funding support through the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Programme.
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Julie James, recently visited the market.
The Cabinet Secretary said:
“The redevelopment of Queen’s Market has brought life back to a lovely heritage building and is an excellent example of what we’re trying to achieve across Wales.
“The transformation has brought the building back into productive use in the 21st century and will be a real asset for the community.
“It is a real pleasure to be in charge of the Transforming Towns Programme and we will continue to work with Denbighshire County Council to support improving and adapting underutilised commercial and residential properties in Rhyl.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/disused-heritage-building-transformed-use-21st-century
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Latest road collision data shows things are moving in the right direction, says Transport Secretary06/06/2024 14:05:00
Data published today (6 June) shows casualties have reduced on roads since the introduction of the new 20mph speed limits in September last year.
First Minister pays tribute to Welsh sacrifice on D-Day anniversary06/06/2024 11:05:00
First Minister Vaughan Gething yesterday represented Wales at an event in France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Rural Affairs Secretary chairs first SFS Roundtable06/06/2024 09:10:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies will today [Thursday, 6 June] chair the inaugural meeting of the Sustainable Farming Scheme Roundtable.
New vision for volunteering will help sector flourish05/06/2024 11:20:00
The Welsh Government is committed to supporting volunteering in Wales and developing a new vision to help the sector prosper into the future.
Grant funding will support decarbonising 100 homes in Flintshire05/06/2024 10:15:00
Yesterday the Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Julie James, visited properties benefiting from grant funding from the Optimised Retrofit Programme in Flintshire.
Da iawn Cymru! Wales named as second best recycling nation in the world05/06/2024 09:10:00
Wales has been named as second in the world for recycling nation in a new study published today.
Mixed response to school year consultation04/06/2024 14:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Education has today [Tuesday 4th June 2024] confirmed that plans to change the school holidays will not happen this Senedd term to give teachers and staff space and time to deliver other reforms.
First Minister seals first Act in office ensuring Wales is more attractive to infrastructure projects04/06/2024 12:05:00
Measures to modernise and simplify the process behind developing significant infrastructure projects in Wales yesterday become law – as the Infrastructure (Wales) Act gained Royal Assent.
Sports project helps more women to get active04/06/2024 11:05:00
Sports4All offers free activity sessions for women in Cardiff and encourages Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic women and girls to improve their wellbeing through sport and physical activity.