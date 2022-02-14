Monday 14 Feb 2022 @ 14:15
Department for International Trade
Printable version

DIT announces top negotiating team for 2022

The International Trade Secretary has confirmed the latest line-up of Chief Trade Negotiators.

The International Trade Secretary has confirmed the latest line-up of Chief Trade Negotiators who will be going into bat for Global Britain to strike ambitious new trade deals across the world.

The Chief Trade Negotiators will be bastions for free and fair trade, travelling around the world and leading negotiating teams to broker new deals that will support higher-paying jobs in high-value sectors; curb the cost of living by lowering prices; open dynamic new markets for exporters; and level up the regions of our country by boosting enterprise across the UK.

Many of the refreshed line-up of Chief Trade Negotiators have already worked on securing the UK’s trade deals with 70 countries plus the EU – worth £766bn last year - and together they have decades of experience and country expertise.

2022 is already building on this success and is set to be a 5-star year for UK trade. The UK launched talks with India in January and has outlined its ambition to kickstart negotiations with Mexico, Canada, and the Gulf Cooperation Council, while also being on track to secure accession to CPTPP by the end of the year.

With the UK-Australia free trade agreement now signed, Vivien Life will continue in her role as Chief Negotiator as the Department continues to engage with Parliament on bringing the agreement into force.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

As a truly Global Britain, we will seize the golden opportunities created by seismic shifts in the world economy and play to our country’s strengths to bring jobs and prosperity to every part of the UK. We look forward to seeing the ambitious deals we agreed with Australia and New Zealand come into force.

2022 is already shaping up to be a 5-star year for UK trade, with negotiations launched with India last month and plans for new talks with Mexico, Canada and the Gulf, while also securing CPTPP accession.

Our Chief Trade Negotiators will be going to every corner of the globe to promote and secure free and fair trade, ensuring the UK is once again a trailblazing, deal-making nation.

Further information

Please see the table below for a list of the Chief Trade Negotiator line-up for 2022.

Country Chief Negotiator
New Zealand Matt Davies
CPTPP Graham Zebedee
Mexico Charlotte Heyes
Canada Charlotte Heyes
India Harjinder Kang
Singapore Graham Floater
US Graham Floater
GCC Tom Wintle
Israel James Clarke
Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-international-trade

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/dit-announces-top-negotiating-team-for-2022

Share this article

Latest News from
Department for International Trade

UK and South Korea eye bigger deal following bumper year of trade

10/02/2022 10:10:10

The International Trade Secretary recently (07 February 2022) hosted the UK-Korea Trade Committee to lay the groundwork for an enhanced deal with South Korea.

UK’s major year of sport and culture to be showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai with Culture Secretary visit

07/02/2022 15:10:00

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Minister for Exports Mike Freer to lead the government’s delegation at UK National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai.

UK takes first steps towards new trade deal with Israel

02/02/2022 12:10:00

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has today launched consultation for a new UK-Israel trade deal during a 3-day visit.

Joint outcome statement: India-UK round one FTA negotiations

31/01/2022 12:10:00

Round one of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the Republic of India and the United Kingdom (28 January 2022).

Seafood sector set to benefit as UK starts Greenland trade talks

28/01/2022 15:10:00

Lovers of fish and chips could be set to benefit from slashed seafood tariffs as the UK and Greenland start trade talks.

Africa Investment Conference: Clean Growth

21/01/2022 14:12:00

FCDO Minister for Africa Vicky Ford yesterday delivered a pre-recorded speech at the Africa Investment Conference 2022.

UK-US Joint Statement on Addressing Global Steel and Aluminium Excess Capacity

20/01/2022 15:10:00

Joint statement from the UK and US on the start of bilateral discussions to address the issue of global steel and aluminium excess capacity (19 January 2022).

Trade Secretary: UK is Africa's investment partner of choice for green transition

20/01/2022 14:10:00

UK hosts second Africa Investment Conference with focus on sustainable investment.

DIT launches trainee programme to find next generation of trade negotiators

19/01/2022 15:15:00

The International Trade Secretary announces the second round of a training programme to develop the UK’s future policymakers and trade negotiators.

Government Webinar Series